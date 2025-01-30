How will Brendan Rodgers' squad look at the Celtic Park when the transfer window slams shut next week? Cr: Getty Images.How will Brendan Rodgers' squad look at the Celtic Park when the transfer window slams shut next week? Cr: Getty Images.
How will Brendan Rodgers' squad look at the Celtic Park when the transfer window slams shut next week? Cr: Getty Images. | Getty Images

10 goal hitman signs, £25m-rated duo stay, hero returns - Celtic dream squad if transfer rumours are true

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 30th Jan 2025, 08:49 BST

This is how Celtic's squad could look if the transfer rumours are true as deadline day approaches...

As transfer deadline day approaches in the Scottish Premiership, clubs are now looking up to complete their January transfer business and add the finishing touches to their squad - and Celtic are no exception.

An already busy month of transfers, the champions waved goodbye to goal-scoring hero Kyogo Furuhashi last week after the Japanese hitman completed a £10million switch to Rennes. The arrival of former Celtic hero Jota in the opposite direction softened the blow though, with Brendan Rodgers capturing the Portuguese international for a reported £8million.

Already with one trophy in the bag, Celtic are hoping to complete a memorable domestic treble in the second-half of the campaign, while there’s also the small matter of a mouth-watering Champions League playoff against one of Real Madrid or Bayern Munich in the weeks to come. Ahead of a hectic fixture schedule, further bodies could be added to the squad before the window slams shut.

Celtic will look to hold onto both Cameron Carter-Vickers and Nicolas Kuhn this month too. The duo were linked with £25million departures from the club earlier in the window, and signs are looking good as Monday’s deadline approaches, with interest in the key pair seemingly cooling. However, with just Adam Idah to call on up front, Celtic have been linked to a number of striking options as they look for a forward to replace Kyogo Furuhashi.

So how would Rodgers’ starting XI look if the transfer rumours are true? As the hours count down to the January transfer window deadline, we look at what Celtic’s dream starting XI could look like come the morning of February 4, should all of Celtic’s reported targets arrive.

Signed a new deal just last week and has settled in perfectly at Celtic since arriving in the summer.

1. GK: Kasper Schmeichel

Signed a new deal just last week and has settled in perfectly at Celtic since arriving in the summer. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

Canadian defender Johnston has proven to be one of Celtic's most consistent performers, and has made the right-back slot his own.

2. RB: Alistair Johnston

Canadian defender Johnston has proven to be one of Celtic's most consistent performers, and has made the right-back slot his own. | PA Photo: PA

The duo have competed for the right to partner Cameron Carter-Vickers all season, and provide Brendan Rodgers with healthy competition in the backline.

3. CB: Auston Trusty/Liam Scales

The duo have competed for the right to partner Cameron Carter-Vickers all season, and provide Brendan Rodgers with healthy competition in the backline. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

Had been linked with Bayer Leverkusen earlier in the window, reportedly forcing Celtic to slap a £25million price tag on his head. With interest appearing to cool, the big American looks set to stay in Glasgow.

4. CB: Cameron Carter-Vickers

Had been linked with Bayer Leverkusen earlier in the window, reportedly forcing Celtic to slap a £25million price tag on his head. With interest appearing to cool, the big American looks set to stay in Glasgow. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

