Celtic v Rangers referee and VAR revealed as SFA confirm officials for Old Firm title showdown

The Scottish Football Association has confirmed the officiating team for the final Old Firm match of the cinch Premiership season between Celtic and Rangers this weekend.

The Celtic Park showdown is likely to have a huge bearing on the destination of the title with the Hoops holding a three point advantage over their Glasgow rivals with just three matches of the campaign remaining.

The SFA has appointed the experienced Willie Collum as the match referee with the 45-year-old set to take charge of his 11th Old Firm fixture.

Referee Willie Collum will take charge of the Old Firm match between Celtic and Rangers this Saturday. (Photo by Simon Wootton / SNS Group)

Collum was on VAR for the previous encounter at Parkhead in December which courted controversary after Rangers claimed they had been wrongly denied a penalty for an Alistair Johnston handball as they demanded the release of the VAR audio. Reports also claimed the Ibrox club had requested that Collum not longer officiate their matches. Celtic won the match 2-1 as Rangers were reduced to 10 men following a red card shown by referee Nick Walsh to defender Leon Balogun for denying a goalscoring opportunity.