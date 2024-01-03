Rangers 'request' Willie Collum ban after being left 'deeply concerned' by VAR audio from Celtic penalty incident

Rangers claim for a penalty after the ball hits the arm of Celtic's Alistair Johnston. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Rangers are at loggerheads with the Scottish Football Association amid reports that they have requested Willie Collum be excluded from officiating at any of their future matches.

The Ibrox side have also called on the governing body to release the audio of the contentious VAR penalty appeal in their 2-1 defeat against Celtic on Saturday that has left them aggrieved with the decision-making process.

Celtic defender Alistair Johnston appeared to handle the ball inside the area in the first half of the cinch Premiership clash at Parkhead while under pressure from Rangers forward Abdallah Sima.

Referee Nick Walsh pointed for a goal kick and the decision was confirmed by VAR official Collum following a check. But following a meeting with the SFA on Wednesday, Rangers said there was “an overriding consensus the VAR decision of no handball was incorrect”. The club also added they were “deeply concerned” by the speed of the decision.

Although it later emerged through Sky Sports – broadcasting the match live – that there had been an offside in the build-up, Rangers say that was never mentioned during the VAR analysis.

A Rangers spokesperson said: “Rangers FC today met with Scottish FA officials to discuss the VAR handball call and subsequent miscommunications from Saturday’s Old Firm match. From the meeting, there was an overriding consensus the VAR decision of no handball was incorrect.

“Having listened to the audio, there is no mention of a potential offside at the time of the handball decision. Rangers is also deeply concerned at the haste at which the erroneous no handball call was made.

“Rangers has appealed to the Scottish FA to release the audio and explain this decision, and future contentious decisions involving all clubs, to the public, as would be common practice in England for such a decision. The club has made a number of specific requests that it hopes the Scottish FA will respond to in order to improve matters going forward.”

One of the requests submitted by the Ibrox club is for Collum to be banned from any involvement in Rangers matches going forward, according to a report in The Sun.