Celtic target Greg Taylor left out of Kilmarnock squad for Premiership clash

Kilmarnock full-back Greg Taylor has been left out of the squad to face Aberdeen on Saturday afternoon, amid interest from Premiership champions Celtic.

The defender reportedly missed training on Friday with a hamstring strain and has been left out of the Dons clash by manager Angelo Alessio.

The Rugby Park side have placed a £3 million price tag on the Scotland international, with Celtic believed to be interested in his signature. Neil Lennon's team find themselves short in the left-back position after the summer sale of Kieran Tierney to Arsenal.