Kilmarnock tell Celtic how much they want for Greg Taylor - Hoops prepare counter offer

Kilmarnock have slapped a £3 million price tag on the head of Greg Taylor as they prepare for an offer from Celtic, according to the Daily Record.

READ MORE - Kilmarnock manager discusses future of Celtic target and Jack Hendry rumours

The Hoops see Taylor as the perfect player to provide competition for summer signing Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo at left-back after the depature of Kieran Tierney to Arsenal.

Kilmarnock left-back Greg Taylor.

Taylor has been a mainstay of the Kilmarnock first-team for the past three seasons and made his Scotland debut in June.

Killie want to ensure they get good value for their talented defender, who still has two years left to go on his contract, and want the same amount Celtic paid to Rapid Vienna for Bolingoli.

Celtic, though, are preparing to offer £1 million with loan players going to Rugby Park for the 2019/20 season.

The Ayrshire side are keen on Jack Hendry and Celtic are looking to make Killie's interested in the centre-back work to their advantage.