Celtic target 'close' to move, Rangers open talks with striker and transfer links to Croatia's 'next Haaland', Hibs close in on 'lightening quick' signing: SPFL transfer rumours

Rangers have already added Fashion Sakala this week and there is much speculation that other players will be arriving in Scotland, or moving around.

There’s also news of the annual awards and preparations for this weekend’s Scottish Cup semi-finals at Hampden – which could have a bearing on European competition participation next season too.

Celtic: Get the latest team news, match previews and reports

Here’s what has been making the headlines around Scottish football on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 in the SPFL Rumour Mill.

SPFL Rumour Mill - May 5, 2021 (Photo by Bill Murray / SNS Group / SFA)

Stay Another DayRangers have opened talks with Jermain Defoe over an extension to his Ibrox stay. The veteran has been linked with a return to Sunderland but scored in the weekend Old Firm win (The Scotsman)

In the Running

Steven Gerrard and David Martindale have been named among the shortlist for the Manager of the Year from the Scottish Football Writers Association (The Scotsman)

Going, going, Don?

Reported Celtic target Declan Gallagher is closing in on a move to Aberdeen with Stephen Glass seeing off interest from Cardiff City for the Motherwell defender and Scotland cap (Daily Record)

Still a Saint

Callum Davidson will still consider Michael O’Halloran among his St Johnstone semi-final squad - despite Hampden opponents St Mirren keen on signing the forward (The Scottish Sun)

Next Haaland

Rangers have been linked with ‘the new Erling Haaland’ - Croatian striker Roko Simic. The forward’s credentials have been given the stamp of approval by former Ibrox striker Nikica Jelavic (The Scottish Sun)

Cat call

Former England striker Kevin Phillips believes Sunderland’s hopes of keeping Charlie Wyke - who has been linked with Celtic - rest on the Black Cats’ promotion hopes. The striker has hit 30 goals in League One with the club’s promotion hopes in the balance. (Football Insider via Hartlepool Mail)

Time is right?

Ryan Christie is attracting interest from Norwich and Burnley and it could be time for the midfielder to move to the English Premier League (The Scotsman)

Clubs Mac a deal

Hibs have agreed a deal to sign ‘lightening quick’ Daniel Mackay who ‘terrifies defenders’ after striking a deal with Inverness Caledonian Thistle. The winger could become Jack Ross’ first summer signing within the next 24 hours (Evening News)

King in waiting

Celtic-linked Josh King's future is up in the air after Carlo Ancelotti revealed he'd have to wait until the summer before a decision is made on his Everton future. (Glasgow Times)

Squad overhaul

Falkirk interim manager Gary Holt has warned there will be a squad overhaul at the bumbling Bairns who missed the League One play-offs after finishing fifth following defeat in Airdrie last night and a win for rivals Montrose. The club has taken one point from their last six games. (Falkirk Herald)