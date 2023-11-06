We take a look at some of the main stories making the back pages this Monday morning …

Turnbull unperturbed by contract situation

Celtic midfielder David Turnbull says he is not focusing on his contract situation. The 24-year-old’s current deal expires at the end of the season and when asked about his situation in the wake of Saturday’s 3-0 win over Ross County, the Scotland internationalist said: “To be honest, I just leave it to the club and those that are involved with it. I just try to do my talking on the pitch and try to focus on my own game and not focus on that too much at the moment. You can overthink things in life and in football, especially. It is just about focusing on each game at a time. We have a lot of games coming up thick and fast, so just focusing on all of them.”

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Turnbull was on target for Celtic in their 3-0 win over Ross County.

Roos takes aim at Hibs striker

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aberdeen goalkeeper Kelle Roos believes his Hibs countryman Dylan Vente tried to buy a penalty during their Viaplay Cup semi-final clash at the weekend. The Hibees forward took a tumble after a challenge from the Dons man but Roos said: “I think I should have just tackled the ball because it was hard to keep it in play. But at the same time I was never near his feet, he just tried to buy one. He got the ball but at the same time I didn’t get any of him. He’s Dutch, so I said to him: ‘You’ve tried to do me in’. He knew it.”

Shankland feels Rangers penalty claim was soft

Hearts striker and captain Lawrence Shankland believes the decision to award Rangers a penalty in yesterday’s Viaplay Cup semi-final was “soft”. James Tavernier converted from the spot on 50 minutes after Jambos goalkeeper Zander Clark was judged to have fouled Danilo. Shankland said: “I thought it was soft. I've not seen it back but I thought Danilo was on kind of on his way down and initiating contact with Zander (Clark). Zander said when he puts his arms out, they come together – so I don't know if that was enough to warrant the penalty. Although I've not seen ours either so that may have been soft as well."

Clement has another puzzle to solve

Rangers manager Philippe Clement has expressed bemusement at the configuration of the club’s European squad. Ridvan Yilmaz and Leon Balogun were omitted by previous boss Michael Beale and in the wake of beating Hearts to reach the Viaplay Cup final, the Belgian said: “On Thursday [against Sparta Prague in the Europa League] we have a really big game. We still miss a couple of players, we also miss some players that I cannot select because they are not on the European list, that I didn't make in the beginning of the season. It is again a puzzle and I expect everybody to be top because it is going to be a really hard game. We need to continue doing what we are doing with the ball and without the ball.”

Cantwell sub explained