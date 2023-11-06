Celtic star speaks on contract, why Rangers subbed Cantwell, Hearts penalty claim, Hibs man 'tried to do me in' - football news
We take a look at some of the main stories making the back pages this Monday morning …
Turnbull unperturbed by contract situation
Celtic midfielder David Turnbull says he is not focusing on his contract situation. The 24-year-old’s current deal expires at the end of the season and when asked about his situation in the wake of Saturday’s 3-0 win over Ross County, the Scotland internationalist said: “To be honest, I just leave it to the club and those that are involved with it. I just try to do my talking on the pitch and try to focus on my own game and not focus on that too much at the moment. You can overthink things in life and in football, especially. It is just about focusing on each game at a time. We have a lot of games coming up thick and fast, so just focusing on all of them.”
Roos takes aim at Hibs striker
Aberdeen goalkeeper Kelle Roos believes his Hibs countryman Dylan Vente tried to buy a penalty during their Viaplay Cup semi-final clash at the weekend. The Hibees forward took a tumble after a challenge from the Dons man but Roos said: “I think I should have just tackled the ball because it was hard to keep it in play. But at the same time I was never near his feet, he just tried to buy one. He got the ball but at the same time I didn’t get any of him. He’s Dutch, so I said to him: ‘You’ve tried to do me in’. He knew it.”
Shankland feels Rangers penalty claim was soft
Hearts striker and captain Lawrence Shankland believes the decision to award Rangers a penalty in yesterday’s Viaplay Cup semi-final was “soft”. James Tavernier converted from the spot on 50 minutes after Jambos goalkeeper Zander Clark was judged to have fouled Danilo. Shankland said: “I thought it was soft. I've not seen it back but I thought Danilo was on kind of on his way down and initiating contact with Zander (Clark). Zander said when he puts his arms out, they come together – so I don't know if that was enough to warrant the penalty. Although I've not seen ours either so that may have been soft as well."
Clement has another puzzle to solve
Rangers manager Philippe Clement has expressed bemusement at the configuration of the club’s European squad. Ridvan Yilmaz and Leon Balogun were omitted by previous boss Michael Beale and in the wake of beating Hearts to reach the Viaplay Cup final, the Belgian said: “On Thursday [against Sparta Prague in the Europa League] we have a really big game. We still miss a couple of players, we also miss some players that I cannot select because they are not on the European list, that I didn't make in the beginning of the season. It is again a puzzle and I expect everybody to be top because it is going to be a really hard game. We need to continue doing what we are doing with the ball and without the ball.”
Cantwell sub explained
Clement has also explained why playmaker Todd Cantwell was replaced for Scott Wright at half time in the match against Hearts. Cantwell had picked up a booked and Clement said: "It was more of a tactical one and also with his yellow card, I don't want to take any chances with that. With Scott, we know he has the energy and I wanted to rotate the two of them like I have done the last couple of weeks because I want fresh players who can make directions but also the defensive job. So it was just a tactical one, nothing special."