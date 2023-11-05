All Sections
St Johnstone appoint Craig Levein - contract length, assistant revealed, who will take 'most of training'

Former Scotland and Hearts boss believes ‘great squad’ can start to climb table
Mark Atkinson
By Mark Atkinson
Published 5th Nov 2023, 21:50 GMT
Updated 5th Nov 2023, 22:00 GMT
Craig Levein has signed a contract with St Johnstone until the summer of 2026.Craig Levein has signed a contract with St Johnstone until the summer of 2026.
Craig Levein has signed a contract with St Johnstone until the summer of 2026.

Former Scotland boss Craig Levein has been confirmed as the new manager of cinch Premiership bottom club St Johnstone.

The McDiarmid Park outfit have announced the 59-year-old has signed a contract which runs until May 2026. Levein, whose previous clubs include Hearts, Dundee United and Leicester and was carrying out a role at Brechin City as a full-time advisor, succeeds Steven MacLean, who left the Perth club last week. Andy Kirk has also joined the club as Levein’s assistant from the Highland League outfit.

Chief executive Stan Harris said in a statement: “I am delighted to welcome Craig to St Johnstone. Craig joins with vast experience having managed over 600 games, including having the highest honour of managing Scotland. We identified the need for experience to help guide St Johnstone through this difficult spell. We believe we have found that by appointing Craig. We wish Craig all the best in his new role and have no doubt we have picked the right candidate for the job.”

MacLean left Saints last week following a 4-0 defeat at St Mirren. Interim boss Alex Cleland oversaw a 2-1 win over Kilmarnock on Wednesday but Saints remain three points behind second-bottom Livingston as Levein takes charge. His first game will be the visit of Motherwell on Tuesday.

Levein told SaintsTV: “I am delighted to be sitting here as the new St Johnstone manager. I know [honorary president] Geoff Brown, [director] Roddy Grant, [head of football operations] Gus MacPherson and Stan Harris well and they were a massive part in why I have joined the club. I believe we have a great squad here that can kick on and start to climb up the league. Andy is a great coach and will take on most of the training. I can’t wait to get started and look forward to the future here at McDiarmid Park.

