Celtic star singled out for criticism as ex-Rangers boss delivers scathing assessment of Scotland
Graeme Souness delivered a scathing assessment of Scotland and had some words of criticism for Celtic captain Callum McGregor following the 5-1 defeat to Germany in the Euro 2024 opener in Munich.
Scotland were outclassed by the host nation as goals from Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala put Germany 2-0 up inside 20 minutes before Kai Havertz added a third from the penalty spot on the stroke of half-time following a red card for Ryan Porteous.
Niklas Fullkrug netted a fourth in the second half before an own goal from Germany defender Antonio Rudiger three minutes from time gave the Tartan Army something to cheer.
However, Emre Can scored a fifth in injury time to compound a miserable night for Steve Clarke's side as they were condemned to their heaviest defeat at a major finals since losing 7-0 to Uruguay at the 1954 World Cup.
While Germany lived up to their billing as one of the tournament favourites, Souness, who won 54 caps for Scotland between 1974 and 1986, felt they were helped by a “miserable” performance from Clarke’s men.
Speaking on ITV, the former Rangers and Liverpool icon said: "My worst fears were Germany get an early goal. If they get on top of you they can give you a hard time. We did that, we never got started, never got a foothold, never had a presence in the game.
"We give away a daft goal, an avoidable goal, then the roof caved in. The guy [Porteous] getting sent off just before half-time compounded all those problems. We were miserable tonight. I can really tell you how good this Germany team is because we were so bad. 5-1 would suggest they are a really good team but let's see how they fare against a really good team as well. I'm so disappointed. We let ourselves down badly tonight."
Souness also felt McGregor was partly to blame for his part in Germany's second goal scored by Bayern Munich's Musiala.
"Musiala wrong foots the Celtic captain yet again," the former Rangers manager said. "That was two in the same move. He's tried to nick it, Callum McGregor, then the ball goes out to Havertz and back in to Musiala and he tries to nick it again. Just stay goal side and stop the effort on your goal."
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.