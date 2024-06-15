Celtic star singled out for criticism as ex-Rangers boss delivers scathing assessment of Scotland

Pundit does not hold back as Scotland suffer 5-1 defeat in Euros opener

Scotland were outclassed by the host nation as goals from Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala put Germany 2-0 up inside 20 minutes before Kai Havertz added a third from the penalty spot on the stroke of half-time following a red card for Ryan Porteous.

Niklas Fullkrug netted a fourth in the second half before an own goal from Germany defender Antonio Rudiger three minutes from time gave the Tartan Army something to cheer.

Scotland's Callum McGregor challenges with Germany's Pascal Gross during the Euro 2024 opener in Munich. (Photo by THOMAS KIENZLE/AFP via Getty Images)

However, Emre Can scored a fifth in injury time to compound a miserable night for Steve Clarke's side as they were condemned to their heaviest defeat at a major finals since losing 7-0 to Uruguay at the 1954 World Cup.

While Germany lived up to their billing as one of the tournament favourites, Souness, who won 54 caps for Scotland between 1974 and 1986, felt they were helped by a “miserable” performance from Clarke’s men.

Speaking on ITV, the former Rangers and Liverpool icon said: "My worst fears were Germany get an early goal. If they get on top of you they can give you a hard time. We did that, we never got started, never got a foothold, never had a presence in the game.

"We give away a daft goal, an avoidable goal, then the roof caved in. The guy [Porteous] getting sent off just before half-time compounded all those problems. We were miserable tonight. I can really tell you how good this Germany team is because we were so bad. 5-1 would suggest they are a really good team but let's see how they fare against a really good team as well. I'm so disappointed. We let ourselves down badly tonight."

Souness also felt McGregor was partly to blame for his part in Germany's second goal scored by Bayern Munich's Musiala.