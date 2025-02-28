Celtic sanctioned by Uefa for another off-field issue as Rangers warned over 'improper conduct'

Old Firm duo fall foul of governing body

Celtic have received another sanction from Uefa for an off-field issue while Rangers have received a stern warning over the conduct of their players.

The Scottish champions have been hit with a £13,000 fine from European football's governing body due to the "blocking of public passageways" during the Champions League match against Young Boys last month. The Swiss side were also fined £16,000 for the use of fireworks by their supporters at Celtic Park.

Celtic won the match 1-0 to ensure progression to the Champions League play-off round where they were narrowly beaten by Bayern Munich over two legs, with the Germans scoring a stoppage time goal in the second leg at the Allianz Arena to secure a 3-2 aggregate victory.

It is the second financial penalty Celtic have received from Uefa’s Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body this month following the £8,400 fine imposed after a flare was thrown onto the pitch during the 4-2 defeat to Aston Villa on January 29.

Celtic are currently serving a two-year suspended ban on selling tickets to away fans in European competition following the use of pyrotechnics during their match at Borussia Dortmund in October.

Rangers, meanwhile, have escaped with a written warning from Uefa over the "improper conduct of the team" in their Europa League match against Union Saint-Gilloise at Ibrox on January 30.

Uefa rules state clubs can be punished if five or more players are carded in a single match. Rangers picked up five cautions against the Swiss side with Robin Propper, Nico Raskin, Mohamed Diomande, Hamza Igamane and Ross McCausland all booked by referee Damian Sylwestrzak.