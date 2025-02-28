Celtic sanctioned by Uefa for another off-field issue as Rangers warned over 'improper conduct'
Celtic have received another sanction from Uefa for an off-field issue while Rangers have received a stern warning over the conduct of their players.
The Scottish champions have been hit with a £13,000 fine from European football's governing body due to the "blocking of public passageways" during the Champions League match against Young Boys last month. The Swiss side were also fined £16,000 for the use of fireworks by their supporters at Celtic Park.
Celtic won the match 1-0 to ensure progression to the Champions League play-off round where they were narrowly beaten by Bayern Munich over two legs, with the Germans scoring a stoppage time goal in the second leg at the Allianz Arena to secure a 3-2 aggregate victory.
It is the second financial penalty Celtic have received from Uefa’s Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body this month following the £8,400 fine imposed after a flare was thrown onto the pitch during the 4-2 defeat to Aston Villa on January 29.
Celtic are currently serving a two-year suspended ban on selling tickets to away fans in European competition following the use of pyrotechnics during their match at Borussia Dortmund in October.
Rangers, meanwhile, have escaped with a written warning from Uefa over the "improper conduct of the team" in their Europa League match against Union Saint-Gilloise at Ibrox on January 30.
Uefa rules state clubs can be punished if five or more players are carded in a single match. Rangers picked up five cautions against the Swiss side with Robin Propper, Nico Raskin, Mohamed Diomande, Hamza Igamane and Ross McCausland all booked by referee Damian Sylwestrzak.
Rangers avoided any fine or further punishment but have been reprimanded by Uefa's department of Control, Ethics and Disciplinary. Rangers won the match 1-0 to progress to the last 16 of the Europa League, where they will meet Fenerbahce with the first leg in Turkey on March 6 followed by the return leg at Ibrox on March 13.
