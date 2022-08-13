Celtic Ross Barkley stumbling block, Rangers forward set to stay, Hibs chase midfielder - Scottish football transfer digest

Nothing in linked duo
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has poured cold water on stories linking the club with moves from Barcelona’s Alex Collado and Marseille’s Bamba Dieng – although he has not totally finished his summer transfer business. The Scotsman
Celtic ‘not favourites to sign Barkley’
Most Popular
Despite being linked with a loan move for Chelsea attacking midfielder Ross Barkley, Celtic are not the favourites to land the England internationalist due to his high wages at Stamford Bridge. Football Insider
Hibs chasing attacking midfielder
Hibs are in pole position to sign AFC Wimbledon attacking midfielder Luke McCormick. The 23-year-old has yet to play for the Plough Lane outfit this summer and is not in the squad for this afternoon’s match against Doncaster Rovers. He scored eight goals and posted nine assists last season. The South London Press
Hearts move away from transfer deals
Hearts manager Robbie Neilson admits that the club still wants more players but is prepared to remain patient, revealing that they have come away from deals at the last minute due to them not being the correct fit for him. The Scotsman
Fashion statement
Rangers forward Fashion Sakala is set to stay at the club rather than move to the English Championship after Burnley were credited with a £3million move for the Zambian. The Athletic