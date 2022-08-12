'Neither of them on Celtic radar': Ange Postecoglou has say on duo linked with move and makes signing admission

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic don't hold an interest in Marseille forward Bamba Dieng.

Reports have linked Celtic with moves for Barcelona’s Alex Collado and Bamba Dieng of Marseille.

However, in his pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday’s cinch Premiership trip to Kilmarnock, Postecoglou said: “Neither of them are on my radar.

“As I have said before, we will stay active in the market. There’s still a couple of weeks in terms of the transfer window being open. There is a possibility of some guys moving out and then it’s about finding the right fit for what we need.

“If the right individual comes along then we will do our work then and move on them. But at the moment we are talking to nobody and there is no-one on the horizon.”

Postecoglou’s priority this summer was to seal permanent deals for last season’s star loan players, Jota and Cameron Carter-Vickers, and get greater depth in other areas; he has signed left-back Alexandro Bernabei, midfielder Aaron Mooy, centre-back Moritz Jenz and goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist.

“Squad depth is the key for us this year in terms of our recruiting,” he said ahead of Sunday’s cinch Premiership clash with Kilmarnock.

“We obviously did a lot of business last year and tried to build a strong foundation.

“Signing Cameron and Jota was probably the key part of our transfer policy, to make them permanent, because we felt they would improve us this year because they are going to improve.

“And after that it was about filling the gaps that I felt existed last year. We got stretched as a group and there were some areas we were really light on in terms of players.

“Our strategy has been to try and strengthen the squad in those areas. I think we have done that in the most part.