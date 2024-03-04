Celtic news: Club's 'serious concerns' after Hearts, Rodgers could face wrap, huge Abada breakthrough, ex-Hibs boss has say
Celtic appeal against red and express ‘serious concerns’ to SFA
Celtic have appealed against Yang Hyun-jun’s red card and written to the Scottish Football Association with “serious concerns” over the standard of officiating during their 2-0 defeat by Hearts. Yang was sent off in the 16th minute following a VAR review after initially being booked for catching Alex Cochrane with a high boot. Both sides had penalties awarded during the cinch Premiership encounter at Tynecastle on Sunday. Celtic confirmed they would be appealing against the red card and added in a club statement: “We have also written to the SFA to raise our serious concerns regarding the use of VAR and the decisions made within the match.”
Rodgers could get charge
Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers could be in hot water with Scottish FA following his comments in the wake of losing 2-0 to Hearts. Rodgers took aim at match referee Don Robertson and his VAR John Beaton for some the decisions made and branded them “incompetent”. The SFA’s compliance officer Martin Black is now weighing up whether to charge the Northern Irishman for a regulations breach, with rule 72 article 96.1 in question. It reads: “No team official … under the jurisdiction of the Scottish FA, shall in an interview or in any other manner calculated or likely to lead to publicity (i) criticise the decision(s) and/or performance(s) of any or all match official(s) in such a way as to indicate bias or incompetence on the part of such match official.”
Abada deal breakthrough
Liel Abada’s exit from Celtic has reportedly taken another step forward today after the Glasgow club and Charlotte FC agreed a deal in the region of £10million for the 22-year-old Israeli, according to Sky Sports. Abada’s unhappiness at Celtic has been well-documented in recent weeks due to troubles in his homeland, exacerbated by elements of the Celtic support aligning themselves with Palestine, and he has not featured in the first-team squad for some weeks. Abada will now be allowed to fly out to the United States and finalise terms with the MLS club.
Stubbs has his say
Former Celtic defender Alan Stubbs says he still fancies his old club to pip Rangers to the Premiership title. “It's on a knife edge,” said the ex-Hibs manager. “People will think it's just because of my ties with Celtic, but I still do think Celtic are slight favourites. Just because they've been there, seen it, and done it from an experience point of view. This is quite new and it's as close as Rangers have been for a long time. So it's going to be interesting to see how they deal with that pressure. It takes me back to when we were having battles ourselves with Rangers, where it was back and forth. We managed to get ourselves ahead at the very end. I think it's going to be very similar, this title is not going to be won until the very end. It's going to go to the last couple of games.”