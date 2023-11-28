Celtic late team news: Huge call in wide area as four key players ruled out, probable XI to face Lazio

Celtic are in Rome this evening knowing that only a win will do against Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico if they are to keep their European aspirations beyond Christmas alive.

Sitting bottom of Champions League Group E on just one point with two matches remaining, they trail Feyenoord by five points and tonight’s opponents by six points. Atletico are a further point better off at the summit of the pool and Celtic are unable to catch them. Celtic need to beat both Lazio and the Dutch side in Glasgow on December 13 if they are to have any chance of being in the knockout stages of the Champions League or the Europa League.

Celtic have not won a Champions League group-stage match away from home since beating Anderlecht in 2017 and will be without a number of key players against Lazio. There is particular concern in the wide areas, with Daizen Maeda both injured and suspended, while Luis Palma is also banned after picking up three bookings in the competitions. Fellow winger Liel Abada is out injured, so Yang Hjun-jun is likely to start on one flank, with James Forrest and Mikey Johnston vying for the other spot alongside Kyogo Furuhashi and Yang in the forward line. Manager Brendan Rodgers may just plump for Forrest given his experience, even though the 32-year-old is only just back from injury.

James Forrest could come into the Celtic team due to absentees in wide areas.

Joe Hart is set to start in goal, with right-back Alistair Johnston expected to come in for Anthony Ralston after missing Saturday’s 1-1 Premiership draw against Motherwell. Cameron Carter-Vickers and Liam Scales continue to be Celtic’s first-choice pairing at centre-half, with Greg Taylor at left-back.

Reo Hatate is a continued absentee in midfield due to injury, so the three central players look likely to be captain Callum McGregor, Matt O'Riley and Paulo Bernardo, with David Turnbull an attacking option from the bench.

Lazio defeated Celtic 2-1 at Parkhead on matchday two and while their form in Europe has been strong, they sit 12th in Serie A and manager Maurizio Sarri is under pressure. He is without centre-backs Alessio Romagnoli and Nicolo Casale, plus winger Mattia Zaccagni.

Probable Celtic team: Hart; Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Taylor; Bernardo, McGregor, O’Riley; Forrest, Furuhashi, Yang.