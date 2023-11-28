There could be new contracts on the way at both sides of the Old Firm – and for a big player at Hearts

We talk you through some of the main news stories doing the rounds in Scottish football this Tuesday morning:

Scales has say on Celtic contract situation

Celtic defender Liam Scales says he is loving his time at the club but is putting thoughts of a new contract to one side at the moment. The Irish defender has become a first-team regular this season under manager Brendan Rodgers and expected to be offered an extension to his deal, which currently expires at the end of the season. Speaking ahead of tonight’s Champions League match against Lazio, Scales said: “I’m loving it here at the moment. As a kid from Ireland brought up this is where I’d want to be and playing regularly. I’m happy here and I definitely wouldn’t want to rush away from it. It’s the happiest I’ve been in football these last few months playing every week. If I can do that for as long as I can then brilliant. But I put these things (contracts) to the back of my mind and let other people deal with that so I can get on with what goes on on the pitch. It’s great to hear the manager say that. It shows I’ve impressed and done what I’ve always wanted to do – get into the team and play regularly.”

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Defender Liam Scales has been a revelation this season at Celtic under Brendan Rodgers.

Rodgers would love to meet Pope

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers says it would be a “privilege” to meet the Pope in Rome after their match against Lazio. Celtic are due to have a private reception at the Vatican City, although that could be in doubt due to Pope Francis suffering from illness. On the prospect of meeting him, Rodgers said: “That will be absolutely amazing. We would be blessed to do that, it would be a real privilege. Hopefully we can take a really nice result to the Vatican.”

McCausland ‘agrees new Rangers deal’

Young Rangers winger Ross McCausland has reportedly signed a new contract. The 20-year-old Northern Irishman’s current deal expires at the end of the season and Ibrox manager Philippe Clement has moved swiftly to tie the former Linfield man down amid reported interest from clubs in England. While Rangers have not released any official confirmation of a new deal, some media outlets are reporting that he has committed his future to the club.

Rangers' Ross McCausland has reportedly agreed a new contract with the Ibrox club.

Boyce has big role at Hearts

Hearts manager Steven Naismith believes Liam Boyce has lots to offer the club despite being out of contract at the end of the season. The Northern Irishman helped the Jambos defeat St Johnstone 1-0 at the weekend and the Tynecastle boss said on the 32-year-old: “He has had a big impact on our last three games, which I always believed would happen. Boycie is really valuable to this squad. He has the experience, he is very settled, and he is somebody we want to continue being here. He is playing a big part.”

Campbell told to target Scotland squad