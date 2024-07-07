Celtic haggle over £6m target, new O'Riley suitors emerge, Rangers sign 'next Morelos' - transfer news

The latest transfer news and speculation surrounding the Old Firm clubs

Celtic haggling over £6m price tag

Celtic remain in talks with Benfica over a permanent transfer for midfielder Paulo Bernardo but are haggling over the asking price, according to a report. The Portuguese giants are said to be looking for £6m for the 22-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Celtic, making 33 appearances and scoring four goals, including one in the New Year derby win over Rangers. However, the Daily Record claim that Celtic are looking to drive the price down to nearer £4m, and believe they can get the deal over the line by including a sell-on clause. Bernardo is said to keen on a return to Glasgow.

Dessers offer to be accepted

Celtic are in talks with Benfica over the return of Paulo Bernardo on a permanent transfer. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Rangers are preparing to sell Cyriel Dessers this summer amid the reports that the striker will not travel on the pre-season trip to the Netherlands next week ahead of a likely exit. Reports claim that the Nigerian international is the subject of interest from clubs in Spain, France and Greece, with the Ibrox side expected to earn a small profit on the £4.5m they spent signing the 29-year-old from Cremonese last summer. With manager Philippe Clement now said to be operating on a 'one in, one out' policy in the striking department following the arrival of Hamza Igamane, the departure of Dessers would open the door for the arrival of another number nine ahead of the new season. Rangers are also preparing to welcome Brazilian striker Danilo back in the fold after he missed the second half of last season with a knee injury.

New O'Riley suitors emerge

Speculation is continuing to circle around the future of Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley with a new suitor reportedly emerging in the race for the 23-year-old midfielder. Atletico Madrid are known admirers having had a £20m offer rejected in the January window with a follow-up summer bid possible. Southampton have also been linked as they look to bolster their squad for their return to the Premier League following promotion. Now Leicester City appear to have joined the list of clubs targeting the Denmark international with the Daily Record claiming that new Foxes boss Steve Cooper has identified the Parkhead star as a potential replacement for Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall after his £30million move to Chelsea. O'Riley scored 19 goals and registered 18 assists to help Celtic to a league and Scottish Cup double last season and was named UEFA's player of the match in the 2-2 draw against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League. Celtic have set an asking price in excess of £25m for the midfielder, who recently signed a new contract until 2027.

Rangers sign 'next Morelos'