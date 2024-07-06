SPFL friendlies: 100 per cent Hibs, new man scores for Dundee and ex-Hibs stalwart strikes for Raith

Ex-Hibs player Paul Hanlon (centre) celebrates making it 1-0 during a pre-season friendly match between Raith Rovers and Inverness Caledonian Thistle at Stark's Park (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

Hibs on song as Easter Road old boy Paul Hanlon taps in maiden goal for Raith Rovers

Martin Boyle put recent transfer speculation to one side to give Hibs victory over Greek side PAOK in the Netherlands and maintain the

Easter Road team's 100 per cent record in pre-season friendlies. It’s now two wins from two at their Dutch training camp in and three wins in total after Boyle’s decisive early goal.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The winger cut out an attempted pass out from PAOK goalkeeper Dominik Korsarki and saw the ball ricochet into the net. David Gray’s first competitive game in permanent charge at Hibs is at Elgin City in the Premier Sports Cup on Saturday.

Martin Boyle scored Hibs' winner against PAOK in the Netherlands (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

Dundee brought their own training camp in Poland to conclusion with a 1-1 draw against eight-times Polish champions Lech Poznan,

who had taken early control in the game played at their training academy.

The hosts took the lead in the first half through Mikael Ishak in sweltering conditions before new on-loan signing Seb Palmer-Houlden brought Dundee level with a strong shot from just outside the box. It was the Bristol City player’s first goal for Dundee, where he has signed a season-long

loan deal. The Dens Park side will now return to Scotland and play Bonnyrigg Rose in the Premier Sports Cup this weekend.

Already in Scotland are Motherwell and Livingston, who met each other in a friendly at Fir Park. Motherwell returned from their own training camp

in the Netherlands last week and look in good shape as they defeated their visitors 2-1, with goals from Shane Blaney and Moses Ebiye. Tete Yengi halved the deficit for the visitors with a tap-in but there was no further scoring amid a raft of substitutions.

St Mirren have just returned from warm weather preparation in Spain and won a tight game against Dunfermline at East End Park 1-0. Heavy pre-match rain cleared and Olotoysi Olusanya swept home Oisin Smyth’s cross just before the hour mark.

Raith Rovers defeated Inverness Caledonian Thistle by the same scoreline. The Stark’s Park side’s late match winner was Paul Hanlon, who joined the club in the summer from Hibs along with Lewis Stevenson. The centre-half tapped in from a corner four minutes from time. Stevenson played for 86 minutes before being replaced by Callum Hannah.