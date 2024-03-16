Rodgers gives Palma update

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is hopeful Luis Palma will be fit for the Old Firm derby against Rangers on April 7 despite suffering from a calf tear. Reports from the Honduran Football Association suggested that the winger could be out for four weeks after divulging details of a medical report sent to them by the Premiership club. However, in an update ahead of Celtic’s clash with St Johnstone on Saturday, Rodgers said on Palma: “I listen to my own medical team. Luis will miss the St Johnstone game and then will hopefully be available not too long after that.”

Ross County's Yan Dhanda is set to be a Hearts player next season.

Butland decision criticised

Former Rangers midfielder Barry Ferguson has criticised Gareth Southgate’s decision not to call up Ibrox goalkeeper Jack Butland into the England squad. Despite speculation that the in-form Rangers shotstopper would be picked for friendlies against Brazil and Belgium, Southgate has opted for Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale and Sam Johnstone. Ferguson said: “I was watching the announcement and I couldn’t believe it – and I’m not just saying this because he’s the Rangers goalkeeper. I honestly don’t know what to say. The keepers that were picked in front of him, yes, they’re good keepers. But are they better than Jack Butland? I don’t think so. It cracks me up. It’s a slap in the face for Scottish football. Why hasn’t he made that squad – because he’s playing up here? I keep saying to people, Jack Butland might not have to make 10, 12 or 15 saves during a game and certainly not when Rangers are playing at Ibrox. But if he’s only having to make one or two saves during 90 minutes it means his concentration levels are sky high. That tells me the guy is focussed and tuned right in. So when I saw that squad I thought, ‘Typical!’. It just shows the disregard they have for our game.”

Boyle still suffering from head knock

Hibs winger Martin Boyle is still feeling the effects of concussion, almost a week after suffering a serious head injury against Rangers in the Scottish Cup. Boyle will once again be absent for his team when they take on Livingston at Easter Road today and Hibs manager Nick Montgomery said on the Australian forward: “I spoke to Martin this morning [Friday], and he’s still in a dark room, not feeling great. But he’s progressing slowly. It’s never nice having a bad concussion. It’s never a good time to get injured. But going into his international break, it gives him a chance to have a couple of weeks where he can recover. We’re hopeful that Martin will be back in training on Monday. But the most important thing is that he’s home with his family. The doctor has been out to see him, along with the physios. He’s just nursing a bit of a bad headache from the concussion. That’s something we need to keep an eye on. Hopefully we can get him back in next, which gives us two weeks to prepare him to play after the break.”

Dhanda quizzed on Hearts move