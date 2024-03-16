'A stroll with the missus': Celtic's Greg Taylor recalls his Buckingham Palace text message joy

Celtic left-back Greg Taylor was strolling past Buckingham Palace when he was called up for his country’s Euro 2020 squad. The 26-year-old will never forget the feeling of relief and joy when he made the cut and a similar summons for Scotland’s latest European Championship pool would mean everything to him.

Taylor was this week included in a 25-man squad for upcoming friendlies against the Netherlands and Northern Ireland. Head coach Steve Clarke will have to cut those numbers by two for the Euro 2024 squad in Germany and will hope to have the likes of Callum McGregor, Aaron Hickey and Jacob Brown back fit and available before he makes his choice. Taylor has had to compete with two of Scotland’s best players, captain Andy Robertson and Kieran Tierney, who is pivotal to the way Clarke’s side play. So he cherishes every moment he gets on and off the pitch with the international squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That feeling was intensified when he received the good news in 2021 from then Scottish Football Association player liaison officer Frank Reilly in a text which he still has in his phone to this day. When asked about the prospect of going to the Euros again, Taylor said: “It would mean everything, of course. I was lucky enough to go to the last Euros. I didn’t play but I was there and it was a massive honour. When you get that text through and you realise you are going, it was really special.

Celtic's Greg Taylor has eyes on being involved in the Scotland squad.

“It was from Frank Reilly, who is no longer involved with Scotland. I was in London, and I knew it was about the time. I was just outside Buckingham Palace, on a stroll with the missus, and I got the text through. It was probably relief more than anything because you are so keen to be there and when that comes through it was pure joy. It’s something you want to have again but understand it’s not fully in your own control.”

Taylor is well aware that the competition for places in his position means there are no guarantees ahead of any squad selection. I have understood that probably since I came through from the 21s that the opportunities for me in my position were going to be limited,” the former Kilmarnock player said. “I have 13 caps already and every one I have loved. I never take it for granted because it has been difficult.

“When I get the opportunity I try and do my best for my country and we will see where that takes us come the summer. All I can do is try and play well every game I am selected for my club and if that’s enough to be on the plane in the Scotland manager’s eyes then brilliant. If not, then it’s somebody else’s opinion.”