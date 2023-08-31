Celtic will be Scotland's sole representatives in Thursday's Champions League draw after Rangers were knocked out of the competition by PSV following a 5-1 humbling in Eindhoven.

The play-off round second leg defeat condemned Rangers to a 7-3 aggregate scoreline and means Michael Beale’s side will now drop into Europa League – the draw for which is made on Friday – where Aberdeen could join them if they beat BK Hacken at Pittodrie on Thursday.

The draw for the Champions League group stages will see Celtic placed among the lowest seeds in pot four, while Rangers are likely to be ranked in pot two for the Europa League, the tournament they reached the final of in 2022 before losing to Eintracht Frankfurt on penalties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic gained direct entry to the Champions League group stages for the second season running courtesy of winning last season’s Scottish Premiership. This time last year, they were drawn alongside Real Madrid, RB Leipzig and Shakhtar Donetsk but finished bottom of the group after posting just two points.

Celtic will enter the Champions League group stage draw on Thursday. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Brendan Rodgers’ side will hope to fare better this time around with either progress to the last 16 by finishing inside the top two, or claiming third place and a parachute into the Europa League knock-out round play-offs.

When is the Champions League draw?

The draw for the group stages takes place on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 5pm BST.

How to watch the draw

The draw will be streamed live on UEFA.com. The draw will also be broadcast live on subscription TV channel TNT Sports 1 (Sky channel 410, Virgin channel 527) with coverage starting from 4.45pm.

Which teams have qualifed for the Champions League

Following the conclusion of Wednesday’s play-off round second legs, the 32 teams who have qualfied for the Champions League group stages have now been confirmed as follows:

POT 1

Manchester CitySevillaBarcelonaNapoliBayern MunichParis Saint-GermainBenficaFeyenoord

POT 2

Real MadridManchester UnitedInternazionaleBorussia DortmundAtletico MadridRB LeipzigFC PortoArsenal

POT 3

Shakhtar DonetskFC SalzburgAC MilanBragaPSV EindhovenLazioRed Star BelgradeFC Copenhagen

POT 4

Young BoysReal SociedadGalatasarayCelticNewcastle UnitedUnion BerlinAntwerpLens

When does the group stages start?