Elfsborg boss linked with Aberdeen

A fresh candidate has emerged in the search for the next permanent Aberdeen manager. The Dons’ slump in the Premiership continued on Wednesday following a 1-0 defeat by Dundee, with leaves them just three points ahead of the relegation play-off position in tenth. As a result, the need for a new boss has been heightened and The Scottish Sun reports that Elfsborg head coach Jimmy Thelin is now a live candidate for the role. The 45-year-old reportedly held talks with the Pittodrie hierarchy last season and his efforts in the Swedish Allsvenskan, with Elfsborg finishing second behind Malmo, could persuade Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack to renew interest in him.

High praise from Wales boss

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers' Rabbi Matondo is back in the Wales squad.

Wales manager Rob Page has heaped praise on Rangers winger Rabbi Matondo and Hibs midfielder Dylan Levitt after they were both recalled to his squad for the Euro 2024 play-off match against Finland later this month. “I love Rabbi to bits, he's such a threat with his pace,” said Page. “He's a great character in and around the group. He's earned the right to be back involved. I'd have had him in before this, but because of his injuries we couldn't. To get Rabbi back is a positive.” And on Levitt, Page added: “Dylan has had a frustrating time, we've had him in and out of the squads. But with Joe Morrell being injured, it was a no-brainer for me. He knows how we work.”

Wyness’ Rodgers claim

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Aberdeen chief executive Keith Wyness believes Celtic and Brendan Rodgers will part company should the Parkhead club not win the league. Wyness, who was also CEO at Everton and Aston Villa, was speaking in an interview with Football Insider and asked for his view on Rodgers and Celtic, he said: “I wouldn’t be surprised to see a change in manager in the off-season. I don’t know if Rodgers was the right pick. It’s not a happy ship. It does seem to be on the pitch where the failings have come. It certainly seems that they’ve been under-performing in some pretty key games. If you’re not first in Scotland, you’re nowhere.”

Walker on Celtic

Matt O'Riley and Celtic have not hit the heights of last season.

Former Celtic striker Andy Walker believes the form of three Celtic midfielders hold the key to the club’s fortunes this season – in particular Matt O’Riley. Asked for his views on Celtic’s situation on Go Radio, Walker said: “Him [Callum McGregor] and [Reo] Hatate. The two of them and the relationship they have. The other one was O'Riley who was in sparkling form at the start of the season. But his form has dropped off. I don't know whether his head was turned with the interest from Atletico Madrid. But you'd absolutely miss McGregor. You know what he has done over the last number of years. Hatate gave them another edge with his passing and the odd goal or two. If you want to be successful you need a goalscoring threat from midfield. That has dropped off a little.”

Hearts hope over midfielder

Scott Fraser could come back into contention for Hearts’ trip to Ross County on Saturday, having not started for the Jambos since last month’s Edinburgh derby draw with Hibs. Jambos boss Steven Naismith explained to the Edinburgh Evening News: “Before Monday, his issue wasn't too bad. He had a similar injury at the start of the season so we just want to make sure it's clear and gone. I'm expecting him to be back in the squad but we will see what happens over the next few days of training.”

Livi forced shut down due to bug