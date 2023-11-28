Celtic and Rangers top Champions League away ticket fee table as price branded 'stubbornly high'

Celtic and Rangers were found to be the most expensive clubs to visit on average for away fans in last season’s Champions League.

Average prices for supporters visiting Celtic Park and Ibrox hovered just below the €70 UEFA price cap set for away tickets in Europe’s premier club competition – €69.45 at Celtic and €68.85 at Rangers. A Football Supporters Europe (FSE) press release said the cost of away tickets in the Champions League and UEFA’s other club competitions remains “stubbornly high”, and that there was significant variation between countries. Away tickets were sold at the price cap at more than 18 per cent of Champions League matches last season, with the average away ticket price in the 2022-23 competition being €47 euros (£41).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

FSE found 12 of the 32 teams in last season’s Champions League group phase charged the maximum away ticket price of €70 at least once during the season. Rangers did so twice, Celtic three times and European champions Manchester City did so on six occasions. Despite that, City were the eighth-cheapest club to watch in the Champions League, with away tickets averaging at just over €40.

Liverpool were one of the teams to visit Ibrox last season in the Champions League.

Tickets were sold at the Europa League’s €45 price cap at a quarter of matches in that competition, with the average away ticket price just under €30. Away ticket prices in Germany were more than €20 cheaper than the competition average, with standing sectors a big contributor to this and some tickets priced as low as €15. Only one game in Germany was found to be charged at the away price cap, compared to 16 in Spain, 10 in Italy and nine in England.

FSE executive director Ronan Evain said: “It is FSE’s firm position that clubs have a responsibility to reward the loyalty of travelling fans and to facilitate affordable pricing, especially considering the increase of revenue for all clubs during the next UCC cycle. We will be monitoring this season’s away ticket prices closely and continue to drive this message with UEFA and stakeholders.”