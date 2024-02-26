Old Firm told to sign Miller

Celtic and Rangers have been urged to sign Motherwell’s 17-year-old midfielder Lennon Miller. The teenager has been one of the stand-out youngsters in the Premiership this season and his reputation was enhanced further on Sunday when he put in an excellent performance for the Steelmen during their 3-1 defeat by Celtic. And former Scotland and Celtic defender Charlie Mulgrew believes both halves of the Old Firm should make their move now for Miller. “You see the effect he has on the game today,” Mulgrew said in his role as Sky Sports pundit. “He’s like a man the way he plays. He is so clever. We see him asking for the keeper to take the goal kick up and flick it on like his dad used to do. What a player. Level-headed boy. Comes from a good family as well. If I was Celtic or Rangers I would sign him now and have him in the team. What a player he is.”

Referee Willie Collum stuck by his non-red card decision during Motherwell v Celtic.

Collum’s call praised

Referee Willie Collum has been praised for sticking with his decision not to send off Calum Butcher during Celtic’s 3-1 win over Motherwell. Butcher, who came on as a sub for the Steelmen, was judged to have fouled Celtic forward Adam Idah on the edge of the penalty box by Collum, but the official deemed it only to be a yellow-card offence. However, on the advice of VAR, Collum was recommended to the review the decision for a potential red card, only to stand by his original call. His move drew praise from former English Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher, who said: “He has gone to the screen, VAR looks at quickly, thinks it's a red card, or recommends he has a look for a potential red card. Willie Collum says no, backs himself. We don't often see it but give him his due and sticks to his guns.”

Idah ‘should start’

Adam Idah has earned his place in Celtic’s starting XI for the match against Dundee on Wednesday, according to pundit Michael Stewart. Idah came on as a half-time substitute against Motherwell and scored twice to help Brendan Rodgers’ men win 3-1. Now Stewart believes he should play from the start. Speaking on Sportscene, the former Hearts midfielder said: "It'll be interesting to see what happens during the week with regards to who's picked and I'd be surprised if Idah isn't starting the game. His second goal is really good as well, movement was impressive and it's not an easy finish across the body and guiding it into the bottom corner there.”

Celtic’s Adam Idah scored twice against Motherwell on Sunday.

Martindale: We can still stay up

David Martindale remains optimistic about Livingston’s survival prospects and has challenged his team to exert some pressure on the teams above them by defeating Motherwell at home on Wednesday. The Lions slipped six points adrift at the foot of the cinch Premiership on Saturday after losing away to 11th-placed Ross County, who also have a game in hand, while they are eight points below a St Johnstone side they visit this Saturday. “I maybe sound a wee bit deluded to people outside the building but I genuinely believe we’ve got enough to stay in this league,” said the Livi boss. "I genuinely believe that, and I need to make sure the players believe that. I do believe it’s not done and dusted. The gap is six points with 11 games to play.”

Naisy tells Hearts to copy Rangers tactic