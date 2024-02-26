Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers comes under pressure to apologise after 'good girl' remark

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is coming under increasing pressure to apologise to BBC Scotland journalist Jane Lewis after saying “good girl” during an interview on Sunday.

Rodgers made the comment to Lewis in the wake of Celtic’s 3-1 win over Motherwell at Fir Park at the weekend. The 51-year-old manager was asked to expand on an answer where he said that a “the story has already been written about this group, but we will write our own story”, but the Northern Irishman was unwilling to do so, and when questioned further, Rodgers said: “No, no – you know exactly what I mean.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The interview on Sportsound then ended abruptly, with Rodgers stating: “Are we done? Good girl, well done.”

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers watched his team defeat Motherwell 3-1 on Sunday.

Rodgers’ comments have been met with widespread condemnation from two campaign groups. “Jane Lewis was just doing her job, trying to extract an explanation from Brendan Rodgers on his cryptic comment,” a statement from Scottish Feminist Network, given to the Daily Mail, read. “That the go-to attitude was condescension is quite illuminating, but really very depressing in 2024. We thought dinosaurs were extinct.”

Another statement, from campaigners from For Women Scotland, added: “It's depressing that casual sexism is still embedded in sport. Women's achievements are underrated and dismissed, and their professional status undermined. Rodgers owes the reporter an apology.”