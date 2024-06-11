The latest transfer and general news from across Scottish football

Oh eyed by Genk

Out-of-favour Celtic striker Oh Hyeon-gyu has been linked with a summer transfer to Belgian outfit Genk. The South Korean has failed to make a serious impression on the Celtic first team since Brendan Rodgers took over from Ange Postecoglou last summer and and now the 23-year-old could be on his way out of Parkhead. Signed for around £2.5million in January last year, Celtic will aim to recoup most of that fee and put it towards a potential permanent signing of Adam Idah, who impressed on loan from Norwich City last season.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic's Oh Hyeon-gyu could be on his way out of the club. | SNS Group

Celtic goalkeeper latest

Celtic are on the hunt for new goalkeeper and Newcastle United stopper Martin Dubravka is the latest name to be attributed to the Premiership champions. The Slovakian is the Magpies' No 2 behind Nick Pope and the 35-year-old will be allowed to leave St James' Park this summer if Newcastle complete a deal for Burnley's James Trafford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defender link for Old Firm

Austrian defender Flavius Daniliuc has emerged as a transfer target for both Celtic and Rangers. The Old Firm duo are both keen to strengthen their options at centre-half and the 23-year-old, who is contracted to Salernitana in Italy but spent last season at RB Salzburg, has admirers in Scotland, according to Austrian media reports. Daniliuc is part of the Austria squad for Euro 2024 and is expected to have numerous suitors this summer.

Vargas Costa Rica joy

Hearts forward Kenneth Vargas has survived Costa Rica's squad cull for the Copa America and will be part of Los Ticos' playing pool for the tournament after two warm-up matches. Costa Rica are in a group with Brazil, Colombia and Paraguay and Vargas, who joined on a permanent deal from SC Herediano at the end of the season, is now confirmed to be part of Gustavo Alfaro's squad.

Kenneth Vargas is in the Costa Rica squad for the Copa America. | SNS Group

Hibs want more for Youan

Hibs are holding out for a bigger bid for Elie Youan after an unnamed French club offered close to £2.5million for the 25-year-old forward. Youan, who has two years left on his contract at Easter Road, scored ten goals and provided 11 assists for Hibs last season after making a £700,000 switch from St Gallen in the summer.

Motherwell land defender

Motherwell have signed former Northern Ireland Under-21 centre-back Kofi Balmer on a two-year contract following his departure from Crystal Palace. The 23-year-old had spells with Ballymena and Larne in his homeland before earning a move to the Eagles in the summer of 2022. Balmer spent the past season on loan at Port Vale and then Wimbledon and left Palace without making an appearance for their first team. Balmer represents Motherwell’s first new signing of the summer. “I’m so happy to be here,” he said. “I’ve heard some great things about the club and the fan base. I can’t wait to meet everyone and get stuck into work. I feel I can bring a lot to the team and want to make a real impact in my time here.”

Boyd's bold prediction