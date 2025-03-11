Current boss weighs up prospects of staying beyond World Cup

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Many wanted Steve Clarke out as soon as his feet touched the tarmac following Scotland's return from a dismal European Championship finals campaign last summer.

The Scotland manager later explained that two considerations convinced him to remain in situ, despite the brickbats – his contract and his fervent desire to lead the country to a World Cup. Now he has entertained the prospect of him staying on even longer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two wins in their last two games have given Scotland a fighting chance of avoiding relegation from League A of the Nations League. If not quite riding the crest of a wave, Clarke is certainly on firmer ground as he contemplates a potentially defining few months ahead.

Steve Clarke has spoken about his Scotland future. | SNS Group

They may well determine how his own reign is remembered. The international team’s hopes of making the great (and long overdue) leap forward by qualifying for a World Cup are also on the line.

Clarke is already on course to pass Craig Brown’s record of 71 matches in charge – or 72 if his first game as caretaker manager is counted. The incumbent is currently on 64 having moved into outright second place in the rankings when overtaking Jock Stein and Andy Roxburgh, who both led Scotland for 61 games, in October’s 0-0 draw with Portugal.

Naturally, after nearly six years in charge, Clarke’s thoughts are turning towards legacy. “Whether they progress with me as head coach or not, it is really important we see a little glimpse of what the future might be,” he said. “What we don’t want is to have this little spell where we have qualified for a few tournaments and then suddenly we go another twenty years without qualifying. That would be a disaster for the country.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scotland cannot risk failing to take advantage of the strides made in recent times as they prepare to begin such a potentially momentous international year.

Such is the intensive nature of the international football programme, it is not even quite a year – more like eight months. Scotland’s World Cup fate will be apparent by November 18 in the sense that it will be known by then if they have been eliminated completely from the running, have sealed a play-off spot or else have qualified automatically for North America and Mexico, which is of course the preferred outcome.

Such a success might also convince Clarke to think again about walking away from the job when his current contract expires.

Steve Clarke says he driven to taking his Scotland players to the World Cup. | SNS Group

As it stands, the new deal he signed two years ago expires when Scotland’s World Cup commitments are over. However, although he stated in August that he was intending to run down his current contract, he has admitted, at a briefing to announce his squad for the forthcoming Nations League play-off games against Greece, that he could be persuaded to extend his stay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This news might not generate the mass outbreak of groans it was almost guaranteed to receive in late summer, when Clarke finally fronted up after breaking cover following such a painfully disappointing Euro 2024. He has since earned a measure of redemption thanks to Scotland’s Nations League performances, where they won twice and drew once in a tough home-and-away programme against Croatia, Portugal and Poland.

Clarke’s approval rating has also improved in the wake of him exhibiting willingness to call up new and exciting prospects. After introducing Tommy Conway and Ben Doak in the last six months of last year, he has named 18-year-old pair Lennon Miller and James Wilson, from Motherwell and Hearts respectively, in his latest squad.

Max Johnston, currently enjoying a run in the team at Sturm Graz, is also included and the 21-year-old could win his first cap at right back – or right wing back, depending how Clarke chooses to line-up in Athens next Thursday.

Kieran Tierney’s return means so too has the dilemma about where to play him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clarke also revealed that he is “99 per cent” certain that George Hirst, the Ipswich Town forward, will answer the call. A delay to paperwork as he completes a switch in eligibility from England to Scotland scuppered plans to include the player this time around, but there’s the possibility he could still be called up in the event of injuries.

These are exciting times - more exciting, certainly, than when Clarke reappeared in late August and bullishly stated that he had “earned the right” to finish his contract before "probably doing something else".

Does that still stand? He has never sought to deny that club football remains a lure.

Clarke admitted there might be circumstances where he would reconsider. Even his most ardent critics will hope he has cause to do so since it will mean Scotland have qualified for a World Cup for the first time since 1998.

Steve Clarke has nurtured players such as Billy Gilmour. | SNS Group

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Again, I will go on percentages,” he answered, before adding that there was a “a 75 per cent” that keeping Scotland in the Nations League top tier and attempting to qualify for the next World Cup will be his final missions as Scotland manager. He agreed this meant there is still a 25 per cent chance he could stay – if wanted.

“I have not spoken to my bosses about it,” he said. “I think I said before the September camp last year that I am going into the last year of my contract - I am going to run my contract down. And then we will see what happens.