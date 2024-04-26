Buckie Thistle threaten Scottish FA with arbitration over exclusion from pyramid play-offs

Victoria Park, the home of Highland League champions Buckie Thistle. (Photo by Craig Brown / SNS Group)

Buckie Thistle are considering launching a challenge to their exclusion from the pyramid play-offs after being told they were ineligible for promotion to the Scottish Professional Football League.

The Highland League champions were due to face Lowland League winners East Kilbride in the first leg of their play-off on Saturday, with a tie against the cinch League 2 bottom club to follow for the victors. However, the Scottish Football Association announced on Thursday that Buckie had failed to secure the bronze-level club licence award which is deemed necessary for SPFL membership.

A “stunned and devastated” Buckie claimed on Thursday night that they had been granted a period of grace in relation to three issues – floodlights, safety officer and diversity and inclusion – and were committed to resolving medical requirements before an extended deadline of May 15.

In a fresh statement on Friday, Buckie added that they were “endeavouring to get to the bottom of the decision”.

The Moray club added: “Club officials attended meetings and had discussions with both the SPFL and SFA on Tuesday and Wednesday this week, but no indication was given at any point that Saturday’s fixture was in doubt.”

Buckie produced text from the SFA which they argued “clearly stated” that a decision had been deferred until May 15.

They added: “After further discussions with the SFA this morning, we are now looking into the possibility of taking this to Arbitration, as per Article 99 of the SFA handbook. Further updates will be provided in due course.”

The SFA said on Thursday of the decision to deny a licence: “The Scottish FA’s club licensing department has been in regular dialogue with Buckie Thistle since then to notify the club of, and provide ample time to address, issues highlighted in their club licensing report.