Buckie Thistle 'stunned and devastated' after being denied chance to compete for promotion to SPFL

Buckie Thistle have hit out over the decision to deny them an SFA licence and scrap the pyramid play-off against East Kilbride. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Buckie Thistle say they have been left "stunned and devasted" after being denied the chance to compete for promotion to the Scottish Professional Football League for failing to comply with its membership criteria.

The Highland League champions were due to face Lowland League winners East Kilbride in the first leg of the Pyramid play-off this weekend but that match will no longer take place after the Moray club were unable to obtain a Bronze-level licence award from the Scottish Football Association on Wednesday. EK will instead proceed to the cinch League Two final, where they will face whichever side finishes bottom of Scotland’s fourth tier, with Bonnyrigg, Stranraer and Clyde all currently in the mix.

Buckie hit back at suggestions they had “failed to respond” to requests to apply for a period of grace, insisting they had been in regular contact with the SFA over the licencing requirements and had been committed to resolving outstanding matters ahead of next season.

Victoria Park, home of Highland League champions Buckie Thistle. (Photo by Craig Brown / SNS Group)

A club statement read: "At 5pm today, Buckie Thistle FC received an email from the SPFL, stating that because the club do not comply with the SFA Bronze Licence criteria, and did not apply for a waiver or period of grace in respect of this non-compliance by the deadline of 31st March 2024, there will be no Play-Off Tie between Buckie Thistle FC and East Kilbride FC, and East Kilbride will automatically go forward to the Pyramid Play-Off Tie with Club 42.

"However, we can confirm that the club has been in regular contact with the SFA in regard to the Bronze Licence criteria items, and we were in fact asked by the SPFL to ask for a period of grace for four of these items on Tuesday 23rd April, which we duly did. Our Club President Garry Farquhar attended a meeting with the SFA on Wednesday 24th April, and we were granted Derogations for 3 items – Floodlights, Safety Officer and Diversity & Inclusion. One item – Medical – has been deferred until the 15th of May, but the club has committed to resolving the matter by May 10th.

"It goes without saying that everyone at the club is stunned and devastated by the timing of this decision. It’s particularly harsh on the players and management, who put so much hard work into winning the Highland League title, that they don’t get the opportunity to go for promotion."

A statement from the SFA on Thursday read: “The Scottish FA regrets to announce that Buckie Thistle FC will not be eligible to participate in the Pyramid Play-Off tie between the champions of the Scottish Highland and Lowland Football Leagues this weekend. Under Pyramid Play-Off Rules, it is a prerequisite for participants to comply with SPFL Membership Criteria, specifically in this instance a Bronze-level club licence award from the Scottish FA.

“Buckie Thistle does not comply with this criterion following its failure to obtain an award by the Licensing Committee yesterday. Consequently, the match will no longer take place and East Kilbride FC, who were granted a bronze licence by the committee, will proceed to the cinch League Two play-off final against eventual Club 42.”

A Scottish FA spokesperson said: “The Licensing Committee considered a range of eligibility criteria in respect of Buckie Thistle’s application. Unfortunately, the submission did not meet the requirements for the award of a Bronze licence. All SHFL and SLFL clubs were written to in December last year to advise that the audit process would be accelerated for those clubs with a chance of promotion, in light of the SPFL’s updated membership criteria requirements. The Scottish FA’s club licensing department has been in regular dialogue with Buckie Thistle since then to notify the club of, and provide ample time to address, issues highlighted in their Club Licensing Report. Unfortunately, these issues were not addressed by the club prior to yesterday’s licensing committee decision.”