Brendan Rodgers aims Rangers ticket jibe at Ally McCoist as Celtic boss 'worried' for Ibrox legend
Celtic claimed a 1-0 win at Ibrox on Sunday in Rodgers' first derby since returning for a second spell in charge of the club following the departure of predecessor Ange Postecoglou to Tottenham this summer.
A goal from Kyogo Furuhashi on the stroke of half-time settled the contest and has led to stinging criticism for Rangers boss Michael Beale for losing to a much-weakened Celtic side missing several first-team stars through injury.
There were also no away supporters inside Ibrox due to the ongoing ticket stand-off between the clubs that saw Celtic turn down an allocation of 700 due to safety concerns. And Rodgers referenced the ticket row as he poked fun at McCoist on-air during an interview on talkSPORT.
"I am just a wee bit worried for Ally now,” the Celtic boss said. “If they start taking tickets off the home supporters he might not get in!"
It prompted a burst of laughter from McCoist who then responded: "Brendan I have to be quite frank with you mate, I thought it was a bang average game, to tell you the truth."
Rodgers then continued: "You know what, to be fair, they usually are Ally. It's with the atmosphere and everything.
"I think when you go away from home in these types of games, you have to try and quiet the home supporters down.
"The stadium was bouncing obviously. I always think when you go to Ibrox in particular you have to control the game and control the ball. We were able to do that in the first half and very quickly got a nice wee rhythm in the game.
"That then changes the temperature in the ground."
McCoist also praised the performance of Celtic captain Callum McGregor and Rodgers was in full agreement.
"He was absolutely brilliant," he added. “He is one during my first time here that I saw grow and develop and he has continued with that. He is obviously the captain of the club, he is a great speaker and a wonderful ambassador for the club.
"That was the Callum McGregor I know. He was right in the thick of it and he can control a game. Brilliant footballer, very intelligent and he got the game going for us."
