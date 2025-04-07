Bologna v Napoli TV channel and live stream as McTominay, Gilmour and Ferguson clash in Serie A

How to watch Bologna v Napoli

There could be three Scots on the pitch at the same time as Bologna host Napoli in a crucial Serie A clash on Monday night.

Scott McTominay is expected to return to the Napoli starting XI after missing last weekend’s 2-1 victory over AC Milan due to illness while Billy Gilmour will be aiming for a fifth consecutive start for Antonio Conte’s side after providing an assist for Romelu Lukaku’s winning goal in that match.

The Scotland duo will come up against international team-mate Lewis Ferguson, who will captain Bologna in the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara showdown as they target a seventh successive win in all competitions.

If all three feature, it will be the second time this season that three Scots have faced off in the Italian top flight with McTominay and Gilmour having squared off against Empoli’s Liam Henderson back in October in a match Napoli won 1-0.

Napoli’s previous meeting with Bologna, which ended in a 3-0 home victory for the Naples outfit back in August, featured no Scots at all as McTominay and Gilmour only joined the club a week later on transfer deadline day while Ferguson had not yet returned from his cruciate ligament injury suffered in April.

The match is an important one for both sides as Napoli look for the victory that will move them to within one point of leaders Inter Milan, who could only draw 2-2 at Parma on Saturday.

Bologna, meanwhile, can move up to third in the table above Atalanta with a victory as they look to secure back-to-back qualifications for the Champions League.

Bologna v Napoli match details

The Serie A fixture takes place at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara in Bologna on Monday, April 7, 2025. Kick-off is 7.45pm UK time.

Bologna v Napoli TV channel

The match is not available to watch on live television in the UK.