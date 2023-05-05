Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovki has paid no attention to transfer speculation following a successful first season at Pittodrie as he remains focused on firing the club to third place in the Scottish Premiership.

The North Macedonian international, a summer signing from MTK Budapest, has emerged as a fans’ favourite thanks to an impressive scoring record which has seen him net 18 goals in 38 matches. He revealed he set a target of 20 coming into the campaign and has five games to hit it. Such form has resulted in links with a move away in the summer.

Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows stated this week that the club “won’t be easy to deal with” when it comes to offers for key stars, including Miovski and strike partner Duk. The 23-year-old addressed the interest ahead of Sunday’s Premiership clash with Rangers. "I don't read anything,” he said. “I just focus on Aberdeen and to finish strong in the league. I also have three years left on my contract so I don't think about this now.”

Aberdeen are on a seven-game winning run, not conceding in their last five, meaning with Mioski and Duk they have a potent attack which is always capable of coming up with big moments. They have both scored 16 league goals, the combined accounting for 61.5 per cent of the club’s Premiership goals. There is no rivalry in the race to finish top scorer, the duo’s united front a sign of the togetherness which runs throughout Barry Robson’s squad with Miovski “happy” at the decision to award the management team with a two-year extension.

“We support each other on the pitch,” Miovski said. “I'm so happy when he scores, of course. He helps me also score goals so I don't see it as a rivalry. He's more strong, he can hold the ball and I'm running behind the defenders. I think we create a lot of problems for defenders.

He added: “[Robson] brings a lot of new things to the team, you can see. We play differently now, we're more aggressive, we score more goals and also don't concede a lot of goals. I speak about the defensive things, so I have more defensive involvement. This brings me confidence when I get the ball from team-mates and make the transition to attack.”