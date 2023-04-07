Scotland have been dealt a blow ahead of the summer Euro 2024 qualifiers after Norwich City manager David Wagner confirmed Grant Hanley and Kenny McLean have suffered potentially season-ending injuries.

Grant Hanley is stretchered off after picking up an injury while playing for Norwich City against Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park.

Hanley started Friday’s Skybet Championship match against Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park, which Norwich won 2-0 to strengthen their chances of making the play-offs. However, the central defender – on his 400th career appearance – crumpled to the turf with nobody near him and was taken off on a stretcher just before half time with an Achilles issue that will require a scan. McLean was not picked in the matchday squad and it was later confirmed that he has a knee ligament injury.

“I think we faced so many knocks in our face, setbacks or difficulties in the last six-seven days with the injury of Kenny (McLean) – a serious knee ligament injury which more or less finishes his season,” said Wagner after the win over Blackburn. “Then obviously the injury of Grant – an Achilles injury, which we have to scan, but if he can’t carry on it looks serious."

