Hanley started Friday’s Skybet Championship match against Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park, which Norwich won 2-0 to strengthen their chances of making the play-offs. However, the central defender – on his 400th career appearance – crumpled to the turf with nobody near him and was taken off on a stretcher just before half time with an Achilles issue that will require a scan. McLean was not picked in the matchday squad and it was later confirmed that he has a knee ligament injury.
“I think we faced so many knocks in our face, setbacks or difficulties in the last six-seven days with the injury of Kenny (McLean) – a serious knee ligament injury which more or less finishes his season,” said Wagner after the win over Blackburn. “Then obviously the injury of Grant – an Achilles injury, which we have to scan, but if he can’t carry on it looks serious."
The news will not be welcomed by Scotland manager Steve Clarke, with two Euro 2024 qualifiers coming up in June away to Norway and at home to Georgia. Hanley impressed in the centre of a three-man defence that helped shut out Cyprus and Spain last month, while McLean was in the squad and used as a replacement against the Spanish. Both players are now extremely doubtful for the next matches.