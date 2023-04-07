Scotland defender Grant Hanley suffers suspected serious injury while playing for Norwich

There are fears Scotland defender Grant Hanley has suffered a serious injury while playing for his club Norwich City in the English Championship.

The 31-year-old centre-half, who captains the Canaries, was stretchered off the pitch during the first half of Norwich’s match away at his former club Blackburn Rovers on Friday. According to reporters at the match at Ewood Park, Hanley was seen holding his head and writhing on the turf due to a “non-contact” injury. “A worrying one,” wrote Samuel Seaman on Twitter, a journalist who regularly covers Norwich. “Grant Hanley looks in real pain. Not often you see that man down and certainly not like this. Holding his head and writhing around.”

Hanley, who was making his 400th career appearance, has been capped 48 times for Scotland and played in both the national team’s recent matches, contributing towards two clean sheets in victories over Cyprus and Spain. He has also been in good form for Norwich as they look to break into the top six and book a spot in the play-offs.

His injury will be of concern to Scotland manager Steve Clarke, who has been a big supporter of Hanley. The next international break comes in June, with Scotland continuing their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign with matches away to Norway and then at home to Georgia.