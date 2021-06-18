Billy Gilmour STARTS for Scotland v England as Steve Clarke makes four changes for Euro 2020 showdown at Wembley

The last time a Scotland side won at Wembley was in 1999 when Don Hutchison’s first-half header secured a 1-0 win in the Euro 2000 play-offs.

However, Paul Scholes’ double in the first leg at Hampden scuppered Scottish hopes and England went on to the finals.

Steve Clarke was subjected to a bit of criticism over his team selection in the 2-0 defeat by Czech Republic on Monday and has made four changes to his team with Che Adams, Billy Gilmour, Callum McGregor, and Kieran Tierney all starting.

1. GK - David Marshall The Derby goalkeeper keeps his place despite question marks over his positioning for Patrik Schick's wonder-strike at Hampden on Monday. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group) Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group Buy photo

2. RCB - Scott McTominay Versatile Manchester United man moves back to defence from midfield Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group Buy photo

3. CB - Grant Hanley Outjumped by Schick for the Czech's opener but had a good game otherwise in one of his more commanding Scotland performances ensuring the Norwich centre-half keeps the jersey for Wembley Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group Buy photo

4. LCB - Kieran Tierney Arsenal defender won his fitness race and makes his first appearance of the Euros Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group / SFA Buy photo