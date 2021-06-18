Billy Gilmour STARTS for Scotland v England as Steve Clarke makes four changes for Euro 2020 showdown at Wembley
This is the Scotland team hoping to make history at Wembley this evening.
The last time a Scotland side won at Wembley was in 1999 when Don Hutchison’s first-half header secured a 1-0 win in the Euro 2000 play-offs.
However, Paul Scholes’ double in the first leg at Hampden scuppered Scottish hopes and England went on to the finals.
Steve Clarke was subjected to a bit of criticism over his team selection in the 2-0 defeat by Czech Republic on Monday and has made four changes to his team with Che Adams, Billy Gilmour, Callum McGregor, and Kieran Tierney all starting.