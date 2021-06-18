Scotland manager Steve Clarke faced a big decision over who to select against England at Wembley. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Billy Gilmour STARTS for Scotland v England as Steve Clarke makes four changes for Euro 2020 showdown at Wembley

This is the Scotland team hoping to make history at Wembley this evening.

By Patrick McPartlin
Friday, 18th June 2021, 6:55 pm
Updated Friday, 18th June 2021, 7:12 pm

The last time a Scotland side won at Wembley was in 1999 when Don Hutchison’s first-half header secured a 1-0 win in the Euro 2000 play-offs.

However, Paul Scholes’ double in the first leg at Hampden scuppered Scottish hopes and England went on to the finals.

Steve Clarke was subjected to a bit of criticism over his team selection in the 2-0 defeat by Czech Republic on Monday and has made four changes to his team with Che Adams, Billy Gilmour, Callum McGregor, and Kieran Tierney all starting.

1. GK - David Marshall

The Derby goalkeeper keeps his place despite question marks over his positioning for Patrik Schick's wonder-strike at Hampden on Monday. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

2. RCB - Scott McTominay

Versatile Manchester United man moves back to defence from midfield

3. CB - Grant Hanley

Outjumped by Schick for the Czech's opener but had a good game otherwise in one of his more commanding Scotland performances ensuring the Norwich centre-half keeps the jersey for Wembley

4. LCB - Kieran Tierney

Arsenal defender won his fitness race and makes his first appearance of the Euros

