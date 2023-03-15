These 10 Scottish footballers were chosen as the country's best ever by Scotsman readers. Do you agree with our list?

As one of the nation’s favourite sports, football has been the lifeblood of generations of Scottish families. Playing in the streets of Scottish cities and towns has kick-started the careers of several world class footballers that have gone on to win prestigious awards and hold aloft some of the sport’s biggest trophies.

While being a Scotland fan hasn’t always been easy, it cannot be denied that our shores have been home to some of the most talent footballers to have played the game.

But who is the best ever? We asked our readers to choose for who they felt was the best Scottish footballer of all time, and this their top 10.

Do you agree with our list?

1 . Sir Kenny Dalglish Sir Kenny Dalglish comfortably won our vote with a number of readers rating the Celtic, Liverpool and Scotland legend as undoubtedly the best Scottish player of all time. Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . Denis Law European Cup winner Denis Law was an icon for both Scotland and both Manchester clubs and scored a total of 30 goals in just 55 games for his country. Oh - and he won the Ballon d'Or in 1964. Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . Jim Baxter A serial trophy winner with Rangers in the 1960s after moving to the Ibrox club for a record fee. 'Slim Jim' played 34 times for the national team and was much loved at Raith Rovers and Sunderland and enjoyed two spells with Glasgow Rangers, where he won 10 trophies, was a UEFA Cup Winners' Cup runner-up and Ballon d'Or winner in 1965. Photo: SNS Group 0141 221 3602 Photo Sales

4 . Davie Cooper Creative and elegant a winger as Scotland has ever produced, Davie Cooper won 14 trophies with Rangers. He also turned out for Clydebank and Motherwell during an illustrious playing career. Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales