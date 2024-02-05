All Sections
Veteran manager Neil Warnock's has been named the new interim manager of Aberdeen.

Best Neil Warnock Quotes: Here are 15 of the funniest quotes from the new Aberdeen interim manager

One of the most iconic managers in the British game is back in football. Here are 15 of the best quotes from new Aberdeen interim manager Neil Warnock .

By Graham Falk
Published 5th Feb 2024, 13:11 GMT

Neil Warnock is one of the most quotable, honest and hilarious managers the British game has ever had and finally, at the grand age of 75, the eagle has landed in the cinch Premiership after being appointed interim manager of Aberdeen.

Affectionally nicknamed 'Colin', Warnock has never held back in his opinions on officials, opposition players and football ownership so his stint at Pittodrie, however long or short it may be, is certain to be memorable.

Here are 15 of Neil Warnock's best quotes.

"But the art of management has not changed. The art of it is still 80 to 90 per cent man-management. It is just a matter of getting the best out of what you have got."

1. On the art of management...

"But the art of management has not changed. The art of it is still 80 to 90 per cent man-management. It is just a matter of getting the best out of what you have got." Photo: Roddy Scott - SNS Group

"People talk about flip charts, tactic boards and other rubbish like that. But the truth is that as a manager you just need to get the best out of the players at your disposal."

2. On modern management...

"People talk about flip charts, tactic boards and other rubbish like that. But the truth is that as a manager you just need to get the best out of the players at your disposal."

"I tried to download a jazz album this week and ended up getting some tracks four times, some once, some three times; in total I ended up with 50 tracks. I don't know how I did it."

3. On downloading music...

"I tried to download a jazz album this week and ended up getting some tracks four times, some once, some three times; in total I ended up with 50 tracks. I don't know how I did it." Photo: Matt McNulty/Getty Images

"I would like to apologise to anyone who has put a bet on me becoming the next Scotland manager."

4. On links to him managing Scotland...

"I would like to apologise to anyone who has put a bet on me becoming the next Scotland manager." Photo: Lewis Storey

