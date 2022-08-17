Kieran Tierney: Arsenal documentary highlights unusual location where former Celtic defender's injury was revealed

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Celtic-trained defender had been a key figure in Steve Clarke’s Scotland squad but was a glaring omission in the defeat which ended hopes of a World Cup place in Qatar this November.

Tierney was believed to have reported back from the March international matches with an issue but further light has been shed on his condition in the the Amazon Prime TV programme which followed the Gunners through season 2021-22.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Club doctor Gary O’Driscoll explained how Tierney’s injury was discovered at the training ground’s showers.

"He had a hyperextension injury and finished the game [against Wolves], and did not mention it, then played the next five games with no problems whatsoever," he said.

"He then walked out of the shower on Thursday after training and turned a corner and bent his knee and felt the knee collapse."

Analysis of the injury led to surgery and a 12-week lay-off meaning Tierney missed the end of Arsenal’s season – and crucially, Scotland’s big night at Hampden.

The 25-year-old explained: “I wasn't in great pain. I'd played for Arsenal and we'd been winning, then for Scotland I got a goal and an assist. There had been nothing to worry about after that Wolves match.

Kieran Tierney has returned to Arsenal action recently having last played on Scotland duty in March. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)