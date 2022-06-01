Scotland 1-3 Ukraine: Player ratings as World Cup play-off ends in Hampden defeat

Callum McGregor gave the sell-out home crowd hope on the southside of Glasgow with a second-half goal, but by then it was already an uphill struggle for Scotland who had fallen behind in a sleepy first half.
A sumptuous little lob from Andriy Yarmolenko beat goalkeeper Craig Gordon just after half an hour, but the Scotland number one had been busy already making a series of stops to ensure the score was just one at the interval.
Roman Yaremchuk scored a header early in the second half and though Scotland rallied in the second half the deficit was too great to overcome on an emotional evening for the visitors who now head to Cardiff and, perhaps, Qatar.
They rounded it off with a late third on the counter-attack from substitute Artem Dovbyk as Scotland’s players pressed forward seeking extra-time and an extension to the World Cup dream.
Here’s how they rated.