Scotland team to play Netherlands: Rangers starter, midfield experiment, half each for strikers - predicted XI

As John Carver stressed on Tuesday when he sat down to deliver his squad update before the upcoming pre-Euro 2024 friendlies against the Netherlands and Northern Ireland: the countdown is firmly on.

The Scotland assistant manager has felt an acute sense of the growing excitement in boardrooms up and down the country as he travels from game-to-game checking on players.

Officials are presumably fishing to find out one thing: does so-and-so have a chance? Will our player(s) be on the plane? There are financial implications of course for: UEFA issue payments to clubs for agreeing to release players for the tournament. But mostly it is about status.

John McGinn leads the squad in warming up during a Scotland training session at Lesser Hampden on Tuesday. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

All clubs want to be represented by as many players as possible at such a high-profile event. There are 24 players in the current squad, with Grant Hanley having withdrawn due to an ankle injury. Fellow centre-half Scott McKenna also sat out of training on Tuesday.

Only 23 can go to Germany. There will be one player – at least – out of the current squad who will have to suffer grave disappointment. Steve Clarke is not going to take four goalkeepers to Germany – so one out of Craig Gordon, Angus Gunn, Liam Kelly and Zander Clark will need to be cut, although there is always a possibility that an injury might make Clarke’s decision for him.

Others will also suspect they may have to do something very special to book their seat on the plane because they will be alert to the fact that space needs to be found for Callum McGregor, Celtic’s inspirational skipper, and Aaron Hickey, providing he can prove his fitness in time. Ryan Jack is also angling for a place. He, too, is injured.

So the pressure will be on some of those handed jerseys at the Johan Cruyff Stadium on Friday, where Scotland take on the Netherlands in the first of four games pre-Euro 2024.

The final friendly, against Finland, takes place on June 7 at Hampden and doubles as a send-off event. It is possible players might be cut from Clarke’s plans at late as following that match, with Scotland required to be at their base in Germany by June 9 – five days before they kick-off the tournament against the host country.

Carver has already stated that the time for significant experimentation is over. As for those players not currently with the squad, the clock, he added, was ticking. Similarly, no one will be parachuted in, persuaded to switch eligibility, from England to Scotland for example, by the carrot of a chance to play at a major finals. So no Harvey Barnes.

It’s probably wise for the Scotland management team to get this message out now. Those currently involved at least know they will not be the victim of a mugging further down the line because someone quite fancies a bit of the Euros action.

So all to play for, then, on Friday and Tuesday, when Michael O'Neill's Northern Ireland are due at Hampden. And here’s my team to face Ronald Koeman’s side in the first of these fixtures later this week.

Angus Gunn – he’s the likely No 1, give him games – and some vital experience of playing in a steep-sided stadium that will resemble the Munich Arena. Craig Gordon in second half.

Nathan Patterson – badly in need of matches, having lost his place at Everton.

John Souttar – has impressed for Rangers recently.

Jack Hendry – Currently domiciled in Saudi Arabia, Clarke will want to see him against opposition whose quality cannot be doubted.

Kieran Tierney – his talent is not in question, so simply a question of needing games after recent injury absence for Real Sociedad.

Andy Robertson – hasn’t played for the international team since injuring his shoulder in Spain in October, what a boost to have him back.

Billy Gilmour – Back playing regularly for Brighton, will want to wash the recent 4-0 loss to AS Roma in the Olympic Stadium out of his hair.

Ryan Christie – been playing in a more withdrawn role for Bournemouth. If there’s going to be any experimentation, let’s see how this works out for the national side.

Scott McTominay – On a high for his club after scoring for Manchester United’s FA Cup win over Liverpool.

Lewis Ferguson – Scoring goals in Serie A and skippering Bologna too, could play in the hole behind a striker.