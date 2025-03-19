Robertson backs himself to hold onto Anfield jersey

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andy Robertson believes Liverpool being linked with “pretty much every left back in the world” has strengthened his determination to keep his place at Anfield.

The Scotland skipper is currently in Greece where he is preparing to lead his side into a Nations League play-off tie. He could come up against one of the left-backs he is actually keeping out of the side at Liverpool, Kostas Tsimikas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But he is aware of the chatter about his position despite the Anfield side looking good bets to win the Premier League title in Arne Slot’s first season in charge. They did, though, suffer a huge setback last weekend when they lost the Carabao Cup final to Newcastle United and Robertson admits the aftermath was “intense”.

Andy Robertson during a Scotland training session at The City Stadium, on March 19, 2025, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group) | SNS Group / SFA

He has been glad to meet up with his Scotland teammates again and is determined to show the critics he can still cut it at club level. His current Liverpool contract runs until the summer of 2026 with a succession of left-backs reported to have been targeted to replace him, including Bournemouth's Milos Kerkez.

“I think we’ve been linked with pretty much every left-back in the world,” said Robertson. “That comes with playing with one of the greatest clubs in the world. I look back on these eight years I’ve had here as the starting left-back at that club and I feel a lot of pride.

“Your time comes and I don’t think it’s my time yet, but even if we do bring someone in, then so be it. I’ll always back myself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sure, this season there have been a couple of moments when I haven’t covered myself in glory, but some things have been taken way out of proportion.

“I think the performance levels have been there for me. I think I’ve had a relatively good season, but one thing people will say about me is that I’ve been pretty consistent, so when you make a couple of mistakes, then people can talk.

“That’s the world we live in, that’s the Premier League. Everyone has eyes on you, everyone has an opinion. It is what it is, but I’m always confident in my ability. I’ve shown that right throughout my career, but especially during my time at Liverpool.”

Andy Robertson has seen his Liverpool starting position come under scrutiny this season. | Getty Images

Robertson admits that meeting up with his Scotland team-mates has helped him get over the Carabao Cup final disappointment, which came days after being knocked out of the Champions League by Paris St Germain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “It’s part and parcel of football. It probably wasn’t one of our best weeks in football, though thankfully we’ve had plenty of good weeks this season.

“For many reasons, last week wasn’t meant to be. But it’s always great to meet up with the Scotland lads, always an honour, always good to see fresh faces and take a break from a really intense time at Liverpool.