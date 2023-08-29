Alfredo Morelos 'wanted by Fenerbahce and Spanish clubs' as ex-Rangers striker tries to find new club

Let go by Rangers following six largely successful years at Ibrox, the 27-year-old hitman has struggled to find a new club, not helped by a poor end to last season when Michael Beale took over as manager. Despite being a free agent, Morelos is still on the hunt for his next move and media in his homeland claim that he is heading to Spain to weigh up offers from four unnamed teams. There are also reports that Fenerbahce are keen to sign him and reunite him with ex-Ibrox team-mate Ryan Kent.