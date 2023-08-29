All Sections
Alfredo Morelos 'wanted by Fenerbahce and Spanish clubs' as ex-Rangers striker tries to find new club

Former Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos is weighing up options in Spain and Turkey, with Colombian still searching for a permanent contract.
By Ross McLeish
Published 29th Aug 2023, 16:11 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 19:57 BST
Alfredo Morelos remains without a club after leaving Rangers at the start of the summer.

Let go by Rangers following six largely successful years at Ibrox, the 27-year-old hitman has struggled to find a new club, not helped by a poor end to last season when Michael Beale took over as manager. Despite being a free agent, Morelos is still on the hunt for his next move and media in his homeland claim that he is heading to Spain to weigh up offers from four unnamed teams. There are also reports that Fenerbahce are keen to sign him and reunite him with ex-Ibrox team-mate Ryan Kent.

Once mooted for a multi-million pound transfer to clubs such as Lille and Sevilla, recent reported interest has largely come from sides such as Russian duo Spartak Moscow and Zenit St Petersburg, as well as Cruz Azul of Mexico. Morelos netted 124 goals for Rangers during his time in Glasgow but his stock has fallen since then.

He does not need to sign for a new club before the transfer window closes on Friday given he is a free agent, allowing him to take his time over the reported interest.

