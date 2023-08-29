Scottish transfers: Defence reshuffle mooted for Rangers, Celtic tie up loose ends, Lee Johnson could make quick return

Rangers continue to be linked with Harry Souttar, while Leon King could leave on loan and Celtic hope to tie up loose ends on Luis Palma deal.

Harry Souttar is not in the first-team picture at Leicester City.

We take a look at some of the main transfer stories doing the rounds this Tuesday morning:

Rangers could reshuffle defence

It could be a case of one centre-half in and one out at Rangers, with 19-year-old Leon King being touted for a loan move to clubs in England. Conversely, Rangers are said to still be monitoring Harry Souttar’s situation. The Australian – whose brother John plays for Rangers – is not a first-team regular under new Leicester City manager Enzo Maresca and could be allowed to leave before the window closes. Gers boss Michael Beale is understood to want another senior defender and much could depend on whether the club gets past PSV on Wednesday and reaches the Champions League group stages.

Celtic look to tie up Palma formalities

Celtic are putting the finishing touches to the transfer of Luis Palma. The defending Premiership champions have agreed a deal in the region of £3.5million with Greek club Aris for the Honduran winger and the player is in the UK to complete his move. With personal terms all but agreed, Celtic are working on his via, work permit and international clearance ahead of the transfer window closing on Friday. Palma could be in line to make his Celtic debut against Rangers on Sunday.

Welsh midfielder joins Dundee

Dundee have completed the signing of Welsh midfielder Ryan Howley on loan from Coventry. The 19-year-old’s arrival coincides with the exit of fellow midfielder Max Anderson, who has joined Inverness on loan for the season.

Saints set to hand Sprangler deal

St Johnstone are set to offer Austrian midfielder Sven Sprangler a contract. The 28-year-old is likely to play in a bounce game this afternoon following a week’s training with the McDiarmid Park outfit, and manager Steven MacLean is reportedly keen to hand him a deal.

Motherwell eye another forward before deadline

Motherwell are looking to add another striker to their ranks following yet another injury to one of their forwards. Manager Stuart Kettlewell has been deprived of the services of Conor Wilkinson, Jon Obika and Mika Biereth and is now likely to reinforce at the top end of the pitch ahead on Friday’s transfer deadline.

Johnson could make quick dugout return