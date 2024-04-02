Beaton to referee Rangers v Celtic

John Beaton has been confirmed as the match referee for Sunday’s Old Firm clash between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox. Willie Collum will be the fourth official, while VAR duties will be performed back at Clydesdale House by Nick Walsh. The appointment of Beaton comes just four weeks after Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers branded his display as VAR during a 2-0 defeat by Hearts as “incompetent”, which led to the Northern Irishman being handed a one-match touchline ban. It will be the first time this season that Beaton has overseen a Celtic-Rangers match this season.

Celtic waiting game on Idah

John Beaton will take charge of Rangers v Celtic this weekend.

Celtic will have to play a waiting game on the long-term future of Norwich loanee Adam Idah. The Irishman has performed well for Brendan Rodgers’ team since joining on from the Canaries, but it is being reported that no decision will be made on whether he can make that loan permanent until the end of the English Championship campaign. Norwich are in the hunt for a promotion play-off place and are also mulling over their own loanee in Bologna’s Sydney van Hooijdonk. Football Scotland claims that should Norwich secure a place in the Premier League, them their stance may change on certain squad members.

Hearts eye more signings

Hearts expect to be active in the summer transfer window despite already landed three players on pre-contract agreements. Ross County midfielder Yan Dhanda, Motherwell playmaker Blair Spittal and Livingston defender James Penrice have all signed up for next season, but Tynecastle manager Steven Naismith is not finished yet. “We will definitely look to do some things,” he told the Edinburgh Evening News. “We are trying to plan ahead. We know there are areas where we could have more competition for places and more quality. The other aspect is that, like every club, you don't know what is going to happen. You don't know what offers are going to come in for your players. You don't know whether players are going to renew their contracts. We will definitely be doing some more business in the window. We need to get to a position where we are always looking.”

Stark stands down

Billy Stark has called time on his coaching career.