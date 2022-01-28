Calvin Ramsay: Bologna return with huge bid, Aberdeen left with big decision to make

Aberdeen's Calvin Ramsay could be on his way to the Italian top flight.

The 18-year-old defender is highly sought-after by the Italian Serie A outfit, who are no strangers to the Scottish market after signing Aaron Hickey from Hearts 18 months ago.

With their Danish right wing-back Andreas Skov Olsen expected to depart to Belgian side Brugge, Bologna need to reinforce that part of the pitch and have identified Ramsay as their No 1 target.

Ramsay has been monitored by several clubs in England and Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany, but Bologna’s interest is the firmest by far. They had an offer in the region of £3.5m booted out by the Dons this week, but have returned with a reported fee believed to be in the region of £4.8m.

If Sinisa Mihajlovic’s men do manage to tempt Aberdeen into selling, the fee would set an outgoing record for the north-east club, eclipsing the £3m recouped when Scott McKenna was sold to Nottingham Forest.