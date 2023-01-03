Aberdeen reaction: Why Christian Ramirez toiled, Jim Goodwin's car walk, the Ross County miscreants

We pick out three talking points from Aberdeen’s 0-0 draw with Ross County.

Aberdeen forward Christian Ramirez tries to close down Ross County's Yan Dhanda during the 0-0 draw at Pittodrie.

Too many strikers spoil the broth

Jim Goodwin’s response to a recent lack of Aberdeen goals was to chuck in three strikers against Ross County and hope for the best. As a ploy it never really worked. In his first league start of the season, Christian Ramirez looked predictably rusty and struggled to make an impact as a No 10 behind Bojan Miovski, who has gone off the boil after a blistering start to the season. Once County had figured out the plan, they simply tweaked their own system to shut down the space, effectively rendering Ramirez ineffective. Only Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes, who played off the left in the first half and then through the middle as part of a 4-4-2, looked dangerous but more as a creator than a finisher. Aberdeen’s only goals in their last three games have been two Matty Kennedy long-range screamers. A lack of penalty box predatory prowess remains a persistent problem.

Advertisement Hide Ad

County whodunnit

Malky Mackay’s post-match bombshell that two of his players had missed the game due to a breach of club discipline, while choosing not to name them, set the hares running on who it was and what they might have done. Not even an off-the-record steer could be chiselled out of County staff, who remained tight-lipped over rumours circulating locally that the miscreants had enjoyed their Hogmanay celebrations more than they should have. Some sleuth work narrowed down the list of absentees as follows: suspended – Jack Baldwin and Owura Edwards, injured – Ben Purrington and Alex Samuel and youngsters just back from a loan spell – Matthew Wright and Adam Mackinnon. The status of brothers William Akio and Victor Loturi remained unexplained.

Gentleman Jim