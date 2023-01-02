Jim Goodwin refuses to panic amid Aberdeen boos as Ross County discipline two players

Even the booing at the end felt half-hearted. Aberdeen at least ended a run of four successive defeats with this draw against Ross County but neither the performance nor the result sated a home support hoping for and expecting much better.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin and Jonny Hayes look dejected at full time after the 0-0 draw against Ross County.

Jim Goodwin’s side dominated the ball but didn’t do a huge amount with it. Matty Kennedy saw a first-half shot blocked by Alex Iacovitti and substitute Vicente Besuijen also saw an effort snared on the goal line but there wasn’t much else to warm up the home support on a freezing afternoon. The outcome will add to the pressure growing on Goodwin’s shoulders given this poor sequence of results but the Irishman hoped the jeers from some at both half-time and full-time were aimed at him rather than his players.

“We recognise the fans’ frustration, and supporters up and down the land are all very similar,” said Goodwin. “When their teams are winning they are happy with what they're seeing but when they are not picking up points they are not long in letting you know about it. Our supporters are obviously showing their disappointment and frustration at the end of the game. I hope it's not aimed towards the players because they showed a lot of commitment and effort. I would imagine it's more aimed my way which is part and parcel of the game that we are in.

“I’ve also been in the game long enough to know how you come out the other side of it. I certainly won't panic as that reaction at the end doesn't faze me as I believe in the players and my staff. I believe in the vision that we’ve got at this club and if you look at where we are now compared to last season – being fourth and in a cup semi-final – we have made progress.”

County came for a point and got one. They barely conjured up anything to trouble Kelle Roos in the home goal but defended resolutely and were ultimately good value for their draw. Like Aberdeen, the point was welcomed on the back of four defeats on the spin but with Dundee United winning at St Johnstone it leaves County rock bottom of the table, three points from safety and having played a game more. Manager Malky Mackay, though, was still happy with his team’s performance and commitment.

“I will take my point,” he said. “At one end we’ve got to score goals, but at the other end when I look at the resilience and the way they put their bodies on the line for each other, that will give them great heart going into the next part of the season. The good thing I’ve got, looking at my squad for the rest of the season, is knowing I have that work ethic from every one of them to a man.”