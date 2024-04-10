Aberdeen edge closer to Jimmy Thelin appointment as Elfsborg take steps to prepare for his departure
Aberdeen are edging closer to appointing Jimmy Thelin as their new manager amid reports that Elfsborg are lining up his replacements.
The Dons have been heavily linked with the 46-year-old since parting company with interim manager Neil Warnock one month ago and it appears the move has taken a step forward with his current club said to be taking steps to prepare for his departure.
Elfsborg are only two matches into the Allsvenskan season and it was previously reported that Aberdeen may be forced to wait until the summer to get their man with Thelin reluctant to leave his club in the lurch.
However, a report in Boras Tidning – Elfsborg's local paper – claims that Thelin has now made it clear that he is keen to take up the Aberdeen offer and that his club are now putting plans in place to recruit his successors.
The report states that Elfsborg are “working on an agreement” to bring in a new coaching team of Oscar Hiljemark, who is currently head coach of Aalborg in Denmark, and current Swedish FA technical director, Peter Wettergren, 56.
Aberdeen have been without a permanent manager since sacking Robson on January 31 with first-team coach Peter Leven placed in caretaker charge following Warnock’s short-lived tenure in the Pittodrie hotseat.
Elfsborg technical director Stefan Andreasson refused to comment on the Aberdeen link but was quoted as saying: “Jimmy is our coach and the day he leaves we will have clear ideas on how to move forward, but I want to point out that we are not there today. We are just at the beginning of our season and Jimmy is leading the team.
“There has been a lot of speculation about Jimmy’s future and it will continue to do so. It is a sign that Elfsborg is doing something good when players and coaches are attractive internationally.”
