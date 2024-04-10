Aberdeen are edging closer to appointing Jimmy Thelin as their new manager amid reports that Elfsborg are lining up his replacements.

The Dons have been heavily linked with the 46-year-old since parting company with interim manager Neil Warnock one month ago and it appears the move has taken a step forward with his current club said to be taking steps to prepare for his departure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elfsborg are only two matches into the Allsvenskan season and it was previously reported that Aberdeen may be forced to wait until the summer to get their man with Thelin reluctant to leave his club in the lurch.

Aberdeen are reportedly closing in on the appointment of Jimmy Thelin as their new manager. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

However, a report in Boras Tidning – Elfsborg's local paper – claims that Thelin has now made it clear that he is keen to take up the Aberdeen offer and that his club are now putting plans in place to recruit his successors.

The report states that Elfsborg are “working on an agreement” to bring in a new coaching team of Oscar Hiljemark, who is currently head coach of Aalborg in Denmark, and current Swedish FA technical director, Peter Wettergren, 56.

Aberdeen have been without a permanent manager since sacking Robson on January 31 with first-team coach Peter Leven placed in caretaker charge following Warnock’s short-lived tenure in the Pittodrie hotseat.

Elfsborg technical director Stefan Andreasson refused to comment on the Aberdeen link but was quoted as saying: “Jimmy is our coach and the day he leaves we will have clear ideas on how to move forward, but I want to point out that we are not there today. We are just at the beginning of our season and Jimmy is leading the team.