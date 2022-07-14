Aberdeen close in on striker announcement Jim Goodwin confirms

The Benfica B star is set to become Jim Goodwin’s seventh summer signing.

Lopes, commonly known as Duk, scored eight times for the Portuguese giant’s second string last season as the finish fifth in the second tier.

The Dons boss has been keen to add more quality, depth and competition to his attack.

“Lopes is a player we like and negotiations are ongoing,” Goodwin said after Aberdeen’s 2-0 win over Dumbarton in the Premier Sports Cup.

“I think we are very close to being able to announce something but it is not quite done.

“It is similar to the (Lewis) Ferguson thing where medicals have to be passed and other bits of red tape need to be done.

“It is very close and I would hope in the next 48 hours we would have some positive news on that one.”

Aberdeen are nearing the signing of Luis Lopes. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Aberdeen have been scouring Europe for additions and the club believe Lopes would be able to contribute to the first-team, while also being developed into a more rounded player and sellable asset.

Goodwin believes the player will arrived with a good football “education”.