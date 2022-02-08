Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass responds to strong supporter criticism - 'no glaring deficiencies'

The Pittodrie manager is aware of the scrutiny after the very audible reaction of some fans during and then after Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Livingston.

Aberdeen have lost ten of their last 14 away games. They can take some comfort from the fact they are at home on Wednesday, although set against this is the identity of their opponents.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic are Scotland’s form team but Glass’s side have run them close in both of their previous meetings this season. Aberdeen lost 2-1 at Pittodrie in October and were beaten by the scoreline at Celtic Park the following month.

Stephen Glass is preparing his Aberdeen team to face Celtic.

It isn’t matches against Celtic that are necessarily proving the problem for Aberdeen, who have fallen into the bottom half of the table again. A testing Scottish Cup assignment at Motherwell awaits this weekend in what could prove a critical week for Glass.

Goalkeeper Gary Woods will continue to deputise for Joe Lewis, who has not recovered from illness. On-loan Celtic defender Adam Montgomery must sit out but Scott Brown is in line to return against his former team after being an unused substitute at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

Asked about the best way to react to accusations of ‘softness’ thrown at his team, Glass replied: “By winning games.”

He added: “People are entitled to say what they like when you don’t win games. People look for reasons.

“I don’t think there are glaring deficiencies in the team. I don’t think we have gone anywhere and been ran over the top of.

“Anytime domestically we have lost by a couple of goals it has been Motherwell. And in those games they have had four shots in total.

“It is not like we are being run over the top of. It is concentration and mentality from start to finish. It’s all things we know about but it’s putting it together on the pitch. That’s what players get judged on and what ultimately staff get judged on.”