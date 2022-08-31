Aberdeen boss JIm Goodwin delivers 'for the time being' Christian Ramirez and David Bates update
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has issued an update on Christian Ramirez and David Bates.
Both players, along with Connor McLennan, were not part of the squad which faced Annan Athletic in the Premier Sports Cup on Tuesday night.
All three were also missing from the squad for Saturday’s 5-0 win over Livingston in the Scottish Premiership.
Bates saw a move to Polish giants Legia Warsaw fall through earlier in the window, while Ramirez has been linked with a move back to MLS. The striker also had his No.9 given to Bojan Miovski.
Goodwin was philosophical over the future of both players.
“For the time being they’re contracted,” he said as per the Daily Record. “Both are disappointed not to be involved and want to play more regularly but there are more players ahead of them at the moment.
"Both players are used to paying every week so they’ll want regular football. Whether they force their way back in will remain to be seen. We don’t need to be too busy. There isn’t a panic from us. We’ve done a lot of good business.”
Aberdeen have brought in 11 players, while 15 have departed as Goodwin overhauled a squad which finished tenth last season, the club's lowest placing since 2004.
The Dons have started the campaign with nine points from 15 and progressed into the quarter-final of the League Cup, needing extra-time to overcome Annan at Galabank.
They face a trip to Ross County in their next league fixture with the team set to be backed by a sold-out away allocation.
